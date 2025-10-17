War Against Bandits in Imo; Govt Swings Into Action to Demolish Uncompleted Buildings, Brothels and Shanties harboring Criminals

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government has swung into full action to demolish and crush down all criminal hideouts in the 27 local government areas.

Our source revealed that any building or structure that is harboring bandits in Owerri must go down without delay.

Already, government Bulldozers has swung into action at control post, Egbeada Housing Estate, World Bank Housing Estate and other strategic places to pull down Brothels, and structures suspected to be used by Bandits as base for operations.

As Imo state is fastly transforming to a modern model state by Governor Hope Uzodinma, it became necessary that government need to take serious action to safeguard the Landmark projects.

Government taskforce team few weeks ago stormed control post Owerri and bulldozed shanties, brothels and uncompleted buildings. Several suspects were also apprehended in the course of the demolition exercise recently.

In a related enforcement, commercial vehicles that attempted to convert the under-bridge of the newly commissioned Assumpta Fly-over into illegal loading Bay were impounded. Moreover, the government taskforce has arrested Keke Bus drivers that used the under-bridge as Bus stop. The state Government further announced that the operators involved will face immediate prosecution, stressing that no misuse of critical infrastructure will be tolerated.

The action of the task force is in line with the governor’s resolution to match infrastructural development with stronger security.

We were told that the shanties and uncompleted buildings in some places are threat to the safety of people in Owerri city.

Some of the residents of Owerri who spoke to our roving reporter during a random interview conducted over the weekend praised governor Hope Uzodinma for embarking on Accelerated city beautification and development programmes in major parts of Owerri.

According to the speakers, Imo State has now been placed to an enviable position as it is the best among equals.

Government officials who spoke to our reporter under strict anonymity submitted that Imo under the leadership of Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma is great. They maintained that the state has improved and recorded giant strides, roads fixed, and social amenities provided.

The Governor as we were told has shown capacity by bringing governance to the grassroot for people to feel the impact of governance. The Government source maintained that criminal activities in Imo has been reduced to the bearest minimal.