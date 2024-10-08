President Tinubu Decries Violence In Rivers, Directs Police To Provide Security To Local Government Offices

President Bola Tinubu has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, political leaders and their supporters in Rivers State to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.

In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.

President Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law, and order immediately.

While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.

President Tinubu said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.

He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

According to President Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.