Obasanjo, Jonathan, Shonekan To Grace Chief Iwuanyawu’s Burial 

.As LOC Lists Activities

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The former presidents of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and former Interim Head of State, Chief Ernest Shonekan will be among notable elites to attend the burial of former “Ohanaeze ndi Igbo” worldwide, Chief Dr EC Iwuanyawu.

The Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Chief Charles Amadi( charlvon) stated this in a briefing organized for the burial of late nationalist yesterday at the glass house Orji in Owerri the lmo State capital.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the Local organizing committee chairman, Chief Amadi , stated that the burial agreement is slated as follows, Tuesday 29th October 2024 , Owerri Provincial Service of songs in Honor of Chief Dr E.C Iwuanyawu at Atta , Ikeduru LGA of lmo State.

On 30th October 2024 by 10 am , the body will be received at the government house Owerri,by the governor, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and by 11:am, his body will be received at Glass House Ugwu Orji by the Management and staff of the Hardel & Enic Group.

He further noted that by 12:00 noon body departs to his residence at New Owerri .

Chief Amadi (charlvon) also said that on Friday 1st of November 2024 ,by 8:am to 9:am Commendation service will be held at Cathedral of Transfiguration of our Lord CATOL Owerri , and after that the body will depart from CATOL for Atta , Ikeduru with flag stops at Hardel bus stop Orji ,Eke -Atta ,and Atta Junction respectively.

By 10 am same day Lying in state in his residence at Atta .

Also by 11:am Funeral service at Cathedral of St Matthew Atta , interment fellows in his compound immediately after funeral service.

Furthermore on Saturday 2nd November 2024 by 11:am to 4:pm Condolence and Traditional visits at his residence,Atta .

And on 3rd November 2024 by 10 00am, outing Service by Iwuanyawu family and friends at Cathedral of St , Matthew Angelica Church Atta, Ikeduru.