Marrying My Wife, A Divine Arrangement, Says Pastor Jerry Opara

Pastor Jerry Opara, while speaking after the burial of his dear wife, late Deaconess Victoria Onyinyechi Jerry Opara, narrated the life of late Deaconess Victoria Onyinyechi Jerry Opara while on earth.

According to him, his marriage with his wife was a divine Arrangement until death separated them. The marriage which started in 1990, blessed with first issue in 1991 recorded tremendous positive changes in his life.

He declared that the marriage was blessed with four children, two boys and two girls which occured without complications.

According to him, they had their wedding in the year 2002 at Lifegate Power Church, Portharcourt, Rivers State, the wedding recorded further positive changes in his life, late Deaconess Victoria Onyinyechi Jerry Opara was an accomplished business woman, a philanthropist to people who came in contact with her.

Pastor Jerry Opara of the Lifegate Power Church, Portharcourt, disclosed that his dear wife, late Victoria Onyinyechi Opara was a devoted christian who committed herself to the things of God. She joined the choir, Hospitality and Counselling Department which earned her recognition, and in 2007, she was ordained a Deaconess.

Pastor Jerry Opara further said, ” as a lover of education, she applied and gained admission into the Rivers State University, Portharcourt in 2003 where she studied Mass Communication and obtained her B.Sc Honours in the year 2008.”

As a social being, she was a counselor, a mother to many, as well as a Home Cell Leader. Even till date, her house is still being used as fellowship centre which she led while alive.

Deaconess Victoria Onyinyechi Jerry Opara was a regular participant in all the women programmes and related feminine matters in the church. She was so caring especially to the husband, children, siblings, as well as others that came in contact with her. She was always ready to assist any one who needed her help.

Pastor Jerry Opara used the medium to thank God Almighty as the bible says whatever that happens, good or bad, give thanks to God. According to him, there are two types of death: physical and eternal death, advised christians to give their lives to Christ, eschew hatred, unforgiveness, as they are very unGodly.

According to him, no one goes to heaven without dying. He also used the opportunity, called on widows and widowers to look up to God as hope is not yet lost.

He further stated that death, though painful, has no disadvantage for those who died in Christ.

He prayed that the omnipotent God should accept the soul of his dear wife, Deaconess Victoria Onyinyechi Jerry Opara into paradise where she will continue serving Him and grant the entire family the strength to mourn the dead, thanked both immediate and distant relations for the show of love especially in this period. Advised them to look up to God, as one with God is with majority.