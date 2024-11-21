Concorde Model School Owerri Emerges Winner NNPC/SEPLAT Pearls Quiz Competition 

Concorde Model Schools Owerri, has emerged the winners of the kneely contested 2024 Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Seplat Energy Pearls quiz competition.

The quiz competition which was organized by a Seplat JV CRS Initiative had total of 71 public and private secondary schools across Imo State that participated.

The grand finale of the quiz competition which was held on Friday, 15th November 2024 in Owerri the state capital had in attendance the Commissioner of Primary and Secondary Education represented by Mrs. Chineyere Ibe, Commissioner for Niger/Delta, Hon. Henry Okafor, traditional rulers from oil host communities, teachers, students amongst other stakeholders.

The Concorde Model Schools Owerri Emerged the winners after defiting their closets rivals, Mountain Crest with 51 points. The School was represented at the quiz by Osuji Amazing, Ifeonu Adaugo and Ignatius Prudence who respectively expressed their happiness that their dedication and teachings of their teachers were not in vain. They promised to uphold the tempo of their seriousness to academic excellence while dedicating the victory to the school authority and the teachers for a work well-done.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the school was declared winners, the Principal Concorde Model Schools Owerri, Prince Harrison Ugochukwu Egenokwu, expressed happiness for the success of their students at the maiden NNPC/SEPLAT Energy Pearls quiz competition.

He commended Seplat Energy for creating such an enabling environment for their students to showcase their intellect which they achieved through hard work and tutelage of the school. He emphasized that Concorde Model Schools Owerri has come to stay with top-notch of standard and professionalism.

Prince Egenokwu further noted that it was a thing of joy of them to participate in such educational programme which according to him, will motivate their students the more to achieve greater things in the future.

According to him, “I have always seen Concorde Model Schools as one of the best schools in Imo State and with these competition, I can categorically tell you that we are the best in Imo State. And anyone who desires best education for their children and wards should think Concorde Model Schools Owerri and we are open to give that your child the very best”.

“So, having become the best in Imo State, of course, we are going to the national level. All we need now is to put more work and I will be there”. He stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, Seplat Energy Base Manager Eastern Asset, Emmanuel Otokhine, who represented Seplat Energy Managing Director Eastern Asset, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, hinted that the aim of the quiz competition was to promote academic excellence and encourage scholarship. He added that Seplat will continue to encourage students to pay more attention to academics and stimulate learning for national development.

Otokhine maintained that the maiden edition of pearls quiz which they limited to five Local Government Areas namely, Oguta, Ohaji Egbema, and Local Government Areas within the Owerri Municipality will spread across the entire 27 local government areas of the state in the next edition.

Delivering her goodwill message, representative of the Imo State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Chinyere Ibe, commended Seplat Energy for organizing such an educative event while assuring them of government’s readiness to partner with them.

She pleaded with them to continue to contribute towards the development of education in the state particularly on infrastructural development.