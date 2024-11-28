Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, To Chair Imo Ahiajoku Lecture Series

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma continues to attract high-profile figures to the state, securing Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, as the chairman of this year’s Ahiajoku Lecture Ceremony. The selection underscores the Governor’s commitment to bringing prestige and international recognition to Imo State’s annual intellectual and cultural event.

Chief Anyaoku, a distinguished Nigerian diplomat of Igbo descent, brings a wealth of experience and global stature to the role.

Born in Obosi on January 18, 1933, he began his illustrious career in the Foreign Service in 1962, quickly ascending through the ranks. His impressive resume includes pivotal roles such as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and, most notably, his eight-year tenure as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General, a position he held from 1989 to 1995. He was even re-elected for a second term in 1993, an evidence of his leadership and diplomatic prowess.

Before achieving international recognition, Anyaoku’s career included significant contributions to Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations. This includes his time with the Commonwealth Development Corporation (starting in 1959), his work as a Personal Assistant to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for External Affairs (from 1962), and his key involvement in the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963. His service as Nigeria’s Foreign Minister in 1983 further cemented his position as a leading figure in Nigerian politics.

Governor Uzodimma’s selection of Chief Anyaoku reflects his ambition to elevate the Ahiajoku Lecture Series to new heights. The presence of such a prominent and respected figure is expected to attract significant attention and participation, both domestically and internationally, solidifying the event’s importance on the national and global calendar.