Supreme Court Victory: No Victor, No Vanquished – Iwuala

The recent supreme court victory of Barr Sly Ezeokenwa has been described as the victory of all APGA faithful by the Imo state chairman of APGA, Hon Chief John Iwuala.

Addressing a cross section of newsmen in his office at APGA state secretariat Egbu road, Iwuala called on all party members to come together for the overall victory of the party.

While describing the judgement as victory foretold, the APGA state chairman said it was a no victory, no vanquished affairs as the party was better off by the judgement.

He opined that this is the time for the party to start the process of of rebuilding APGA at the ward, LGAs and state levels disclosing that more than 10 Guber aspirants have approached the party, however regretting that they were discouraged by the shenegianism going on in the party.

“I call on my brothers at the opposition side of APGA to stealth their swords and join the mainstream APGA. We have 2027 ahead of us and it is our concerted efforts to build the party to capture Douglas House in 2027”, he stated.

It will be recalled that the apex court in it landmark judgement yesterday Thursday 27th November finally resolved the leadership tussle in APGA wherein the apex court affirmed the leadership of Barr Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic national chairman of APGA while awarding cost of ₦20million against Chief Edozie Njoku in each of the 3 appeals totalling the sum of ₦60 million.