As The Trinity High School Oguta Old Boys Association Gives Back To Their Alma Mater

By Innocent Osuoha

In line with the federal government’s SAVE THE SCHOOL INITIATIVE, the old Boys Association of Trinity High School, Oguta, have taken the bull by the horn.

It was a kind of mini homecoming for the old Boys who passed through the school, since 1951 it was established, as they converged on the School premises to reappraise their efforts so far since they resolved to take up some projects in the School to give it a facelift.

In his remarks the National Vice President of the Association world-wide, Prof Tony Nwosu of IMSU said they came for the ground breaking for fencing off core areas of the School premises to improve security.

Prof Nwosu hinted the efforts of the Association to give the School a sense of belonging to include paying of the WASCE/NECO examination fees for the School’s 2023 candidates, renovation of the science, administration and NYSC buildings which have been in dilapidated state for long.

He said after the fencing the Association will look into other areas of need in the School warning that the Association would continue to deal with hoodlums who had been illegally entering the School compound wrecking havoc.

Adding his voice, the Chairman of the fencing Committee, Surveyor Clems Nwabichie, disclosed that the Association had sunk millions of naira in her efforts to give the School a sense of belonging.

Surveyor Nwabichie also disclosed that after the fencing the Association would look in the direction of rehabilitating the Staff quarters and warned that the Association would not condone any attempts to sabotage her efforts to give back to the School.

An elated School Principal, Pastor Kevin Azugwu thanked the Association for remembering their Alma Mater adding that their efforts would remain indelible just as he prayed God to replenish their resources.

The oldest Student on the occasion, Dr Laz Dim, of the 1959 set, in his remarks commended the President of the Association worldwide, Pharmacist Godwin Achunine, for his leadership qualities which has kept the Association going and also thanked members for turning out in their numbers encouraging them not to relent.

Earlier the old Boys had paid homage to the children of the founder/Proprietor of the School, Chief H. P. O. Udom who established the School in 1951.