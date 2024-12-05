«C’est la vie » : A coalition of organizations promoting the abandonment of female genital mutilation in Nigeria

Made up of 21 civil society organizations, state structures, technical and financial partners, as well as religious and traditional leaders, the ‘C’est la vie’ coalition is a framework for consultation and exchange whose objective is to contribute to advancing the sexual and reproductive health and rights of adolescents, young people and women in Nigeria.

By establishing solid alliances through the CLV coalition, the aim of our action is to join forces around a strong and inclusive social movement for change in order to amplify our voices and give considerable resonance to the concerns of communities and be better heard by decision-makers. This framework for expression and knowledge sharing is therefore an initiative that enables us to drive local dynamics by creating safer environments for women and girls. The aim is to promote the improvement of their sexual and reproductive rights and the transformation of social norms rooted in our societies.

Often regarded as taboo subjects, sexual and reproductive health and gender equality issues are rarely discussed in our societies, for cultural, religious or political reasons. Whether we are talking about gender-based violence, in particular genital mutilation, people often find it difficult to discuss these issues within the family or social circle.

This lack of information and dialogue in families, schools and society in general exposes adolescents/young people to harmful practices linked to early sexuality and risky sexual behavior. As a result, communities, particularly young women, do not have or exercise their right to sexual and reproductive health. Patriarchal traditions are still strong and widespread in our societies, with traditional practices such as female genital mutilation further curtailing the rights of adolescents, young girls and boys and vulnerable women, and making them victims of physical, moral and sexual violence. The figures below bear witness to this.

13% of children and young girls aged 0-14 and 19% of women aged 15-49 have undergone genital mutilation, according to Unicef

More than 80% of girls and women are circumcised in certain regions of our country

79% of mothers of girls aged 0-14 who have undergone genital mutilation encourage the practice.

In our country today, many teenage girls have undergone excision. This is the case of Ola. She was 8 years old when she was circumcised. It was a terrible experience for her. Other girls were due to be circumcised on the same day as her. When she heard them screaming and crying, she was terrified at the thought of suffering the same fate. Frightened, she ran away, only to be caught and finally mutilated. Ola was in so much pain that she couldn’t sit up or lie down for 10 days. Today, Ola wants to forget this bad memory, but she has never been able to erase it from her mind.

This situation experienced by Ola and so many young girls in our country could be avoided. Rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances, female genital mutilation is a violation of the fundamental rights of girls and women.

It is therefore urgent to take action against excision. A practice that inflicts unnecessary pain and has lifelong consequences on their physical and mental health. We urge parents who believe that this practice should continue to change their perception for the good of girls and women.

Our country has already banned female genital mutilation. All that remains is to ensure that the law is enforced. We therefore call on all states that have not yet adopted the law to do so.

The CLV coalition invites community and state actors to join its action to contribute to raising awareness, but above all to participate in the detection, denunciation and prevention of cases of female genital mutilation.

