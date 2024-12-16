High Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke Sponsors Naze Youths Empowerment Phase 2 

A frontline philanthropist of repute, High Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke, the Ome Nneji 1 of Naze/Obibiezena of Owerri North LGA of Imo State has embarked on an empowerment program.

The 2024 Youth Empowerment was a huge success to the Glory of God as the beneficiaries from the six villages in have all gotten their monies.

The six lucky winners who picked from the the Raffle Draw by each kindred out of the six villages in Naze expressed gratitude to God and the sponsor for his kind gestures of remembering his brothers and sisters in the villages.

They said that the empowerment is necessary to curb the unemployment rate and also ensure the beneficiaries embark on meaningful programs to assist members of their families.

Most of the beneficiaries who thought it was a joke, express surprise when it became a reality adding that it was a dream come true for them.

The recipients who spoke to Trumpeta said that “it was a heavy shock of surprises to the beneficiaries who explained that they thought it was a joke during selection and raffle picking, rather a dream turned to Reality.

“We thank so much our own Double chief ome nneji ,keep up the good work, God in his infinite mercy will continue to bless and provide for you more and more as you impact in the life of Youths of Naze Community. Keep doing good to mankind, GOD BLESS YOU MORE OMENEJI”

According to Amb. Ken Anoruo the Coordinator, High Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke Youth Empowerment has already empowered more than one hundred (100) YOUTHS across Naze and Obibiezena all in Owerri North LGA Imo State.

It was also recorded that the empowerment is an Annual Event featuring three (3) segments of the program before the year runs out, such as The Widows Palliatives, Women and Youth Empowerment.

Trumpeta observed that It was indeed a remarkable experience to record because Naze town is blessed with men of dignity and rich pedigree both home and abroad.

According to Trumpeta observations, High Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke is one of them.