Igbo Ministers Tackle South East Governors Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Agitation

The South East governors have again been accused of paying lip service to the widespread agitation for the release of the Igbo Nation agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been detained on the order of a court by the federal government for the past three years.

The governors were specifically accused of betraying the Igbo Nation’s common interest by failing to put pressure on the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to release Kanu, despite widespread calls for his freedom.

A group of clerics operating under the aegis of the Concerned Igbo Ministers Commission made these accusations in an open letter addressed to the South East governors and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The letter was signed by Rev. Tony Uzo Anthony (President General/International Coordinator) and Apostle Tony Osuji (Secretary General).

Part of the letter, dated January 8, 2025, read: “It is now evident that Mr. President and the South East governors took an oath not to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Last week, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, revealed their deal before the 2023 general election with Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, with the approval of his father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on how Kanu would be released if Tinubu won the Presidency.

“During his campaign in Imo State, the President promised that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would be liberated during his presidency, but nothing has happened in nearly two years now.

“Sadly, no South East governor confronted Mr. President during his tour of the region about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s infamous and illegal detention.

“It is now evident to everyone that our South East governors are the true source of insecurity in the South East. Otherwise, they should have pressed for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, who holds a lasting solution to the insecurity in the region.

“Mr. President, being misled by the South East governors, is on a path that can ruin his name and political ambitions in the region.

“God will appear in His time to expose the actions of the South East governors who, in one way or another, have benefited from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s unlawful incarceration.

“We, as a group, are now urging all religious leaders to begin raising questions about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is yet to be released.

“The utmost hypocrisy of Igbo politicians is to use the media to fool our people with frivolous promises that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be released.

“They have all failed Ndi Igbo and should not be re-elected if they continue to fool us and politicize Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention is an outright humiliation of Ndi Igbo,” the statement said.