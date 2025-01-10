Ideato South Agog As Isiekenesi Celebrate Hon “Morocco” Okwara

The sleepy town of Isiekenesi ancient kingdom erupted into an unprecedented beehive of joyful activities on the 31st December 2024 with the colourful and well attended grand reception of the incumbent Executive Chairman of Ideato South Local Government Area, Hon Okechukwu Okwara “Morocco” organised by the good people of Isiekenesi, powered by Isiekenesi Progressives Assembly (IPA)

The grand reception which took place at the famous Isiekenesi Civic Center (Unity Arena) Umuojisi attracted dignitaries from within and out side the ancient kingdom, who include traditional rulers, community leaders, captains of industry, politicians, religious leaders, youths and women groups.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Johnpaul Ochemba expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the people of Isiekenesi ancient kingdom for the well organized grand reception in honour of the number one citizen of the local government area, Hon Okechukwu Okwara.

He went further to remind the executive chairman cum celebrant that rewards for good works is more good works, Dr Ochemba also commended all the invited guests for being at the occasion on time irrespective of the tight schedule associated with the festive season.

In their different submissions during the goodwill messages, the chairman of Ideato South traditional rulers council, HRM Eze Ewuzie “Nchachagu Umuakam, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, a political strategist High Chief Bonny Ebili “Odokara-ome”, a billionaire business mogul and politician Hon Victor Okechukwu Onyechere “Nnanku Ideato” appreciated the government for giving life to the third tier of government once again; also all those that contributed to the success and victory of Hon Okwara during the local government election.

They went further to advise him to proactive and embrace open door policy, and abhor partisan representation but see his position as for the development and welfare of the entire people of the local government irrespective of party affiliations, and as the stepping stone of his political career which can make or mar it.

These community leaders in their submissions stressed the need for the executive chairman and other government appointees present to put it the governor who happens to be a son in-law to the local government that all the major linking roads in Local government area and in extension the federal constituency should be declared state of emergency.

In their goodwill and responses the commissioner for women affairs, Hon Lady Nkechi Ugwu “Agunwanyi Ideato” and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon Humphrey Ikeaka Jr, concurred with the community leaders’ submissions on the executive chairman’s need to prove his leadership prowess with his position for posterity.

However, they used the opportunity to inform and assure the people of Ideato South that the dilapidated Okwelle-Isiekenesi-Ntueke road has been awarded for construction and that sooner than later work will commence on it.

Responding, Hon Okechukwu Okwara could not hide his emotions as he thanked his people of Isiekenesi ancient kingdom on the honour done him and promised the entire people of Ideato South that he will never fail to deliver, “with what I have heard and seen here today, I stand before God and all of you to assure you that I will not fail you” he assured.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the reception central working committee, Hon Ikechukwu Obioha had expressed the appreciation from the good people of Isiekenesi ancient kingdom to the Ideato South electorates and the authorities for electing their son as the executive chairman of the council.

He also rolled out some infrastructural and human developmental needs of the people which erosion menace, security and unemployment took the center stage.

In his vote of thanks, the coordinating secretary of the central working committee, and the Chancellor of IPA, an erudite university don, Prof H.C Ogbuehi thanked the leaders of IPA for their selfless support in making the reception a successful reality.