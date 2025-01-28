Imo Assembly Member, Egu Commends Uzodimma For IROMA Board Reconstitution

Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Ph.D, Member representing Ngor Okpala State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodimma for implementing the motion to reconstitute the Imo State Road Maintenance Agency (IROMA).

The motion, which Rt. Hon. Egu moved during the House plenary on May 22, 2024, aimed at enhancing the agency’s effectiveness in maintaining and improving the state’s road network, especially in rural communities

In a statement, Rt. Hon. Egu commended Governor Uzodimma for his commitment to collaborative governance and dedication to the welfare of Imo people. He described the Governor’s leadership as “truly inspiring” and acknowledged his tireless efforts to uplift Imo State.

Rt. Hon. Egu also congratulated the newly appointed board members of IROMA, urging them to deliver on their responsibilities and work tirelessly to maintain and improve the state’s road network.

The lawmaker assured Governor Uzodimma of his continued support and progressive partnership as he serves Imo people. This development is seen as a significant milestone in the efforts to improve infrastructure in Imo State, and Rt. Hon. Egu’s gesture is a testament to the cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government in the state.