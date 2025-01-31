War in APC: I Would’ve Publicly Criticized Tinubu Govt Even As Member Of His Cabinet – El-Rufai

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has issued a riposte to the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

Recall that El-Rufai had criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for straying away from its core values, adding that he no longer recognises his own political party.

“I am a founding member of the APC. But frankly, I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years — no caucus, no NEC, nothing. I don’t even know if it is a one-man show. It is a zero-man show,” el-Rufai said at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, which was held in Abuja.

Responding to El-Rufai’s outburst, Bwala asked the ex-minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) if his take on the APC would have been different had he been a member of Tinubu’s cabinet.

Recall that on August 7, 2023, the Senate withheld el-Rufai’s clearance as minister over security issues.

In his response to Bwala in a post on X on Thursday, El-Rufai said, “The pathetic manner in which all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.

“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I would have said or done the same on the tragedy within a party I founded, and the government that emerged from it — first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken,” the APC chieftain added.