Felicitations As Divine Word Int’l Church Of God In Christ Marks 20th Anniversary, As Edo COGIC Prelate Bishop Obi Expresses Gratitude

By Chidinma Onyeananam

There was an atmosphere of jubilations over the weekend as an Apex Pentecostal Church under the aegais “Divine Word International Chuch Of God In Christ ” marked their 20th year anniversary celebration amidst pomp and pleasantries .

The epoch making weeklong, event which took place at the church premises Plot R75 New Market layout beside Shoprite mall along Egbu Road in the capital city of Owerri from 5th-9th March, 2025, with the theme, “Unfinished Business We Have Work to do”. witnessed the presence of church faithful, clergy men and women and captains of industry from within and outside the shore of the Country, who graced the event, amongst whom is the Imo state PFN chairman, Bishop Dennis Jacobs of New Wave Assembly, Bishop Greenfield Nkwazema, National Prelate, Bishop (Dr) kenneth Obi (People’s Bishop) and other personalities.

Interacting with Newsmen Immidiately after the event, the Chief host of the event and Edo COGIC Jurisdiction Prelate Bishop (Dr) Kenneth Obi (popularly known as the people’s Bishop), expressed happiness on the event he revealed that the 20th anniversary started from their headquarter church in Umuhu Umuezem Autonomous Community in Oru West LGA of Imo State.

Bishop Obi , gave a brief history of the church which he said started 20 years ago March 5th, 2005 which Marks the official dedication in Imo State with notable men of God like COGIC Bishop Innocent Erumujo who doubles as the guest speaker, in attendance .

On the journey so far Bishop Obi said though filled with ups and downs, he thanked God for Sustainance and glory to celebrate the 20th years anniversary.

The people’s Bishop, thanked all who came to celebrate with him and his lovely wife Michelle Obi, said ” I am a husband of one wife and between us we have 5 children and 6 grandchildren. I am just happy that after 20 years with the struggle, we are still here and my prayers is that our church be rebuild, ” he concluded.

Bishop Obi recalled that in 2012 his church was demolish by the then Okorocha’s administration, he expressed happiness that despite the challenges God is still Doing his good work,

Bishop Obi seized the platform to urge good spirited individuals, who had passion for God’s work to rise up to the challenge by assisting to rebuild the Church.

In furtherance, Bishop Obi who spoke on the achievements of the church Bishop Kenneth Obi said, The Divine Word International Chuch Of God In Christ have provided succor to people, and other humanitarian and selfless guestures

He also recounted some challenges, in his words ” as you can see we’ve completed two storey building here which is the educational part, so the sanctuary is were we are in, you can rightly agree with me that the foundation have been laid we just need some money to raise it up and deck it ” he reiterated that good spirited individuals could be of help.

Buttressing on the theme of the anniversary, “Unfinished Business We Have Work to do “, Bishop Obi said “#tag for the theme is we have work to do, is not just me the preacher, but everybody, because Jesus said go ye out into the world and preach the good news. Starting from your family, starting with your friends, starting with your relatives, with your associate and neighbours, and that is what we have been doing.

Bishop Obi maintained that, the theme will go a long way to help the society.

The chairman PFN Imo State, Bishop Dennis Jacobs enjoined Christians not to deviate from the Bible principle, He cited Proverb 3:9 which says “honour the Lord with your positions, as you are beautiful, use your beauty to serve Jesus, you remember in the Bible, the Bible said Mary use her hair to clean the feet of Jesus”he submitted .

The climax of the event choir ministeration, Bible preaching and beehives of other activities.