

A Commissioner in Imo State, Innocent Eke is in the wanted list of the Imo House of Assembly as they are now set to grill the controversial Community Government Council headman for acting beyond the powers that established his ministry as well as disobeying the legislative arm of government.

This order to appear before the Assembly plenary session was made clear Wednesday when the lawmakers discovered that the C.G.C Commissioner, Innocent Eke refused to honour their invitation to come and explain his reasons of continuing to act on the purported 110 autonomous communities when he has been instructed to stop further transactions with them.

The House members were so furious about this action of Hon Innocent Eke and the CGC Commissioner. Based on the action, members resolved that he must appear before them on Tuesday, following with an order for warrant of Arrest issued against him.

It could be recalled that earlier before now, the State House of Assembly through a Motion of Urgent Attention raised by Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Obowo State Constituency Hon Barr. Kennedy Ibe, supported by Hon Ikechukwu Amuka representing Ideato North State Constituency, demanded that Hon Innocent Eke should appear before the House as a matter of urgency for clarification on his dealings with 110 purported autonomous communities which the 7th House indended to create.

The House leadership raised eye brows on the issue saying that during the tour and visitation which it embarked upon for the verification and revalidation of autonomous communities as Imo, it was discovered that there was no need creating more autonomous communities until some issues were rectified and based on that creation of 110 autonomous communities was put to a stop and the C.G.C Commissioner was communicated in that respect. But it was surprising that he ignored the directives of the lawmakers and went ahead.