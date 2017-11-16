Men of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA, numbering five must be thanking God by now, for escaping death by the whiskers for over-stepping their bounds in the course of their duties.

Mayhem was let loose on the five officials of OCDA, when one of them struck a man who was supervising the building of his relation at Umuodu, Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA.

Trumpeta Reporter who ran into the chaos observed first-hand, how the OCDA officials scampered into safety by scaling walls and hiding inside uncompleted buildings until they vanished from the danger spot.

However, the man who was attacked by the OCDA officials is said to be in danger list at a undisclosed private Hospital in Orji.

Trouble started when the OCDA officials operating in a Hiace Bus with stickers of OCDA on the Body of the vehicle, arrived a site just beside Governor Rochas Okorocha’s palatial Spibat residence.

On arriving at the site, the OCDA officials met work men at the site and enquired from them if the Building has an approval. One of the workmen answered that he does not know, since their job was to construct the House.

In the process, a man who claimed he is a relation of the owner of the House asked the OCDA officials what was the matter.

Rather than answer the man, one OCDA official struck the man from behind and he fell down and started foaming from the mouth.

On sighting the condition of the man, Artisans around the area attacked the OCDA officials who ran into different directions, but were still pursued by the angry Mob, until some of them ran into people’s homes.

However, when the Mob returned to the scene of the incident, they pounced on the OCDA vehicle and destroyed it. Our Reporter saw the Mob vandalizing the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the man who was seriously wounded was rushed to hospital where sources said his recover looks a 50/50 affair.