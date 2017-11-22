2019 Elective Positions Imo Lawmakers Woo Governor’s Wife 2nd Term

In a brave move to score a political point and win a place among those to be adopted for either another taste of action in the House of Assembly or higher elective post, members of the Imo State House of Assembly have gotten to their side, the support of the wife of the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha ahead 2019 election if the vote of confidence given to her is anything to go by.

Okorocha’s wife, otherwise known as Nneoma, is a key political figure in the government of his husband, Anayo. Apart from maintaining his powerful Nneoma Women group, a formidable socio-political outfit critical in the life of Imo APC, the governor’s wife is believed to be the most powerful person in government circle after Okorocha.

Nneoma is noted to be very influential that her views and interests in terms of nominations for appointee and elective positions, hence the lawmakers went after her.

In a bid to carry the favour of the wife of the governor to their side, the lawmaker, especially those of the APC received madam governor in the hallowed chambers where she was handed a vote of confidence members unanimously adopted.

Trumpeta sources in the Assembly complex gathered that the coming of the governor’s wife was a tactical ploy deployed by the members to woo her support majority of them who are seeking a second term bid and higher positions in the next general election.

Our investigations further revealed that the lawmakers who are unsure of the disposition of the governor to their second term bid want to hook the wife as an intermediary in the second missionary project. In the last count, All the APC lawmakers who came on board as first time members are reported to be wangling and seeking alternate means to gain another chance to represent their constituents. The coming of the governor’s wife was meant for the lawmakers to have an interface with the first lady who visited the complex with her Nneoma women group.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim is alleged to be behind the deal as the pictures of the Governor’s wife is hung his office and official quarters, unlike in the past when wives of the state governors have no place. While the Speaker is said to be hungry for a governorship or Deputy Governorship position, his Deputy, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo and other ranking member Hon Ik Amuka are reported to be working for a Federal House ticket under APC.