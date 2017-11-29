Catholic Church Honours Trumpeta Co Publishers Fathers, Others

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2017 and filed under News Digest. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

 

The zone 7 unit of the Catholic Men Organization, CMO of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese will on Sunday bestow Ezinna award to Oha Hilary Mejuobi a prominent community leader in the area and father of Trumpeta co-publisher, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi (KSJ).

Other recipients of the event scheduled to host in Saturday December 2nd at the Immaculate Heart Parish, Umuagwo-Ohaji, is Mr Damian Duru (Denco)

The Management and Staff of Trumpeta Newspapers wish to congratulate the father of one of their Directors and Deputy Editor -in -Chief for the Honour.

 

Comments are closed

Log in / Copyright © 2012-2017 Trumpetason Investment Concept LTD. Powered by: E.commerce Systems International