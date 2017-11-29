Catholic Church Honours Trumpeta Co Publishers Fathers, Others

The zone 7 unit of the Catholic Men Organization, CMO of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese will on Sunday bestow Ezinna award to Oha Hilary Mejuobi a prominent community leader in the area and father of Trumpeta co-publisher, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi (KSJ).

Other recipients of the event scheduled to host in Saturday December 2nd at the Immaculate Heart Parish, Umuagwo-Ohaji, is Mr Damian Duru (Denco)

The Management and Staff of Trumpeta Newspapers wish to congratulate the father of one of their Directors and Deputy Editor -in -Chief for the Honour.