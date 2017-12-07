By Okey Alozie

The tenure of HRH Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri as Eze Imo has come to an end and for that reason Governor Rochas Okorocha has called his immediate replacement through election.

From all indications, Eze Oliver Ohanwe from Isiala Mbano LGA of Okigwe zone, Eze Okeke from Orlu zone and HRH Eze Chidumem Okoro from Owerri zone have been tipped to replace Ohiri as Eze Imo.

Three representatives each from the 27 Local Government Areas will go for the election any moment from now as directed by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Top among the contenders is Eze Oliver Ohanwe according to Jox pop conducted by newsmen. Moreover Eze Ohanwe is close to Imo Government House than other contenders coupled with his respect for other Traditional rulers.

Report revealed that the campaign has started in the local government areas. Our reporter also observed that prominent Ezes who want the position of Eze Imo have started to lobby their ways. Many have resolved to visit Okorocha’s relatives and attend Church Service at Victory Chapel, Imo Government House Owerri in order to come closer to the Governor.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago there was a rumour that Governor Rochas Okorocha sacked Eze Ohiri but somehow Imo Government House denied that the Eze Imo was sacked. Just last Monday at the International Conference Centre Owerri IICC, the Governor after swearing in the Commissioners and other government appointees announced that the tenure of Eze Ohiri has expired as a result his council has been dissolved with immediate effect.

This came to Imolites as a surprise package because many believed that Eze Ohiri will serve out with Governor Okorocha in 2019.

Right now many are fighting to occupy the magnificent building of Eze Imo Located along Mbari Road Owerri. On the 18th of January 2019 the election will be conducted to settle the matter once and for all.