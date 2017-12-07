Tunji Adedeji

Barr .Tony Umezurike last Thursday resumed his new office as the IMO state Commissioner of Housing.

The newly sworn-in Commissioner of Housing

met with officials of the ministry of housing few days after his inauguration and urged the housing staff to work as a team in solving the problems and ensuring they implement Gov. Rochas Okorochas housing policy .He emphasized that it will not be business as usual for the lazy staff.

Bar. Umezurike who was joyously welcomed with a loud ovation When he got to the state secretariat,Owerri urged its staff to be productive and support the State Government towards the realization of its goal to provide affordable housing for the generality of Imo residents.

Bar .Umezurike , while addressing the staff of the ministry further charged them to be dedicated,committed, loyal and transparent in discharging their duties.

He advised the housing staff to shun truancy, lateness and laziness at work, urging them to be punctual at all times in order to take the housing industry and Imo state to the greater height.

The housing commissioner enjoined them to support the vision of Gov. Rocha’s Okorocha, executive Governor of IMO state.

His words,”we all must put all our best and it must be a collective effort. Owelle in his wisdom appointed me and I promised never to disappoint him and the confidence reposed on me.

This government is in a hurry to make house available and affordable for IMO residents. Everyone must increase his speed of input.Since the ministry has been carved out from the parent ministry, we must work to move it forward and ensure that our governors housing policy is implemented”

Mr.Pascal Oforum in his remark expressed the staff unalloyed support for the state government and the housing commissioner in order to enhance productivity.

” we are pledging our total support for the state government and the commissioner” .he opined.