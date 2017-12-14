By Onyekachi Eze

“For the sterling qualities of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu the former Commissioner for lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning, he deserve more awards. He is a young man that has left lasting legacies in the lives of many, especially in rewarding hard work”.

Those were the exact words of Town Planner Ukanwa Austin UGOH, the HOD Town Planning of the Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA, who doubles as the Senior Officer, Bureau For Lands and the second Assistant National Secretary of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), addressed to the Imo State Chief Of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

Uche Nwosu was honoured as “Ezinna Staff Welfare” by Staff Welfare scheme of Bureau for Lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Imo Trade and Investment Center, ITIC new Owerri.

Earlier in his speech during the award presentation, the supervisory Commissioner/Chairman Bureau for Lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning, Hon Uju Kingsley Chima eulogized the spirit of oneness, service and love the former Commissioner, Uche Nwosu has shown to staff of the Ministry, before and after.

Kingsley Uju charged the workers under him to keep the light shining and never be carried away as more recognition awaits them.

In addition, the Chairman, Organizing Committee of the end of the year/send forth party, Onyema Osondu Rex submitted that Uche Nwosu’s stay with them was a memorable one. He added that he came, impacted positively in them and still doing so till date.

In all the positive testimonies trailing Nwosu’s personalities, TPL Ukanwa further described the Chief Of Staff as a selfless being whose life is epitomized with humility, service to God and humanity.

Mr Ukanwa revealed that as the then commissioner for lands, he too served as the Special Adviser to Ugwumba on Special Duties testifying that so far, Ugwumba is no longer tipped by awards, rather it goes the other way round following his mouth watering people oriented projects.

He said. “As the then Commissioner for lands in the State, Uche Nwosu set a record which in my own opinion, nobody before him or after him can beat”.

It was also reported that the COS all through the time he served in the Ministry never saw himself as a commissioner, but regarded himself as an integral part of the staff of the ministry which endeared him to both staff and members of Bureau for Lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning.

Reports according to Ukanwa says that Ugwumba initiated the reward of best performed staff of the ministry. Not only that, the best staff goes home with brand new saloon car, cash gifts including the runner’s up.

The empowerment is however seen not to be sidelined as he rewards according to good work in both character and comportment. The low and mighty are both carried along.

Meanwhile, while speaking on Uche Nwosu’s humanitarian services, Austin Ukanwa affirmed that his “boss friend” has affected lives meaningfully which will never be forgotten in generations to come.

He said that due to his ingenuity in Town Planning and Management, he opened up the entire Owerri city, a program he boasts opened up Imo cities to a World map in the entire West Africa.

in a related development, he accessed the supervisory Commissioner Bureau for lands, Kingsley Uju to have done marvelously well by queuing in and has so far put plans in place to sustain the good works of his predecessor, Uche Nwosu who is been celebrated amidst encomiums.