….BY STEVENIE MICHAELS

The deputy chief of staff and supervisory commissioner for land, IMO state government owerri honorable Kingsley Uju has adviced the people of Ohaji and Egbema not to be gullible and to stand firm with their belief on APC led by president Muhammed Buhari at the federal and Governor Owelle Dr. Rochas Okorocha at the state as the only true way to bring real dividend of democracy in IMO state in particular and Nigeria in general. He said this while speaking in a town hall meeting organized by the transition committee chairman mr,Ebenezer Amadi at the Ohaji egbema local governed council hall to intimate the people of Ohaji egbema of the One billion naira largesse released every twenty seven local government in IMO state for the development of the local governments.

. Honorable uju state that the Governor has surpassed every other government in developmental achievements ,that there is no ratio for comparison. He also warned that the people should be wary of people that will claim that they have gotten APC ticket from Abuja as tickets for any election comes from the grass root. He thanked the T C chairman who was given a vote of confidence by his people for his transparency and for representing the government of APC and Owelle Rochas Okorocha well. Speaking earlier, the TC chairman mr. . Ebenezer, thanked the governor for making the Ohaji egbema zone walk tall in the state enumerating several goodwill extended to them by his excellency the governor which include approval and release of two million five hundred thousand to him for his official car and one million five hundred thousand naira to his vice and secretary of the council respectively for same purpose and also appointing their illustrious son engr. Kingsley Uju as deputy chief of staff operations which is part of the engine room of the IMO state government and giving them honorable .Emeka Benjamin..,,,,,, as commissioner for special duties. Plus other appointments that have them voice in the state which they had never experienced since the inception of IMO state.

He promised to carry his people along in utilizing the 1 bn largesse from Owelle to Ohaji egbema in developing the local government which has been marginalized by other past governments. He also bring to lime light that the state government has already released the sum of one hundred and twenty million naira for the grading and asphalting of some kilometers of roads in Ohaji and egbema to enable the people has good road and also for electrification of some areas that doesn’t have electric so they will enjoy Christmass. High point of the event is the swearing in of the secretary to the local government and the vice chairman of the local government and also the passing of vote of confidence on Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha as the governor of IMO state and engineer Kingsley Uju as an illustrious son of Ohaji and Egbema