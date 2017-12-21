Awo-Ohii-Dim Atta community gets Eze-elect

The people of Awo-Ohii-Dim Atta community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State on 16th of December 2017, elected Chief Noel Chukwunenye Chikodi as their Eze  in a keenly contested election.

Announcing the result of the election, Mr. Collins Nkwocha who was the returning officer from the Ministry of Community Government Council and Chieftaincy Affairs, pointed out that Chief Noel   Chukwunenye scored 132 votes against Sir Ozioma Clement Amadi’s 64 votes, he declared Chukwunenye the Eze-elect of Awo-Ohii-Dim Atta community winner and commended the people  of the community for the peaceful manner they conducted the election.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Ozioma Amadi accepted the results declared by the returning officer and promised to work and support the Eze-elect in order to move the community forward. “This is a good one for Awo-Ohii-Dim Atta community. The victory is for Amawo and the entire community, Ozioma Amadi and Chikodi Chukwunenye are sons of Amawo village, we have come, we have seen and we have conquered. I strongly believe that the internal crisis happening in the so called Amawo village will be a thing of the past soon.” He stated with emphasis.
In his own acceptance speech, Chief Noel Chikodi Chukwunenye thanked all the indigenes of the community for their respective confidence they have on him and promised to take the community to the next level. Chukwunenye however commended his brother, Sir Ozioma Amadi for his sportsman spirit and reassured him that the victory is for the entire community.

“Today marks a special day in my life as a person and in my community as a people. I belong to everybody and I will lead  the community with fear of God,  total  dedication and commitment to youths and women  empowerment and rapid community development,  I must  thank the apex leader of our community, Chief  E.C Iwuanyanwu and other prominent  sons and daughters of the community who  supported this regeneration, I promised  not to let you  down in Jesus name  Amen.” He asserted.

The President General of the community, Ichie Amb. SBC  Onukwuagha  told journalists  that  he feel  so good on the outcome of  the election, stressing that his community is the most peaceful in Ikeduru  LGA. “I feel good and I anticipated that because I know that my community is the most peaceful in Ikeduru LGA. When you look at the outcome of the election you will agree with me that the community has spoken in one voice and they have chosen their eze.”

