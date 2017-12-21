Ihiagwa Ezeship Coronation set for Dec 27th

By Tochí Onyeubi

All is now set for the coronation of HRH Eze Lucky IheanyiChukwu Ajoku, Ugochinyere1, Nnaochie III of Ihiagwa Anceint kingdom in Owerri West, Local Government Area of lmo State

In a release made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the event, it read is billed to take place on the 27th of December 2017 will start with a church service at the St. Johns Anglican Church, by 12:00pm and the coronation proper will take place at the St. Micheals Catholic Church field, at 1:00pm.

In a chat with the Mobilization and Publicity Committee for the coronation, Hon. Innocent Ekeh, he said, the event is going to be marked with celebrations and festivities as the people of Ihiagwa will roll out their drums to felicitate with their traditional ruler, in jubilation and solidarity, after being given staff of office by the state governor.

The former Commissioner for Community and Government Council, CGC, informed that, the event which will draw the creme de la creme of the society, including inlaws, well wishers and entire social network of friends, it will start with a church service at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Ihiagwa, where many ministers of God will officiate, headed by, the Bishop of Egbu Diocese, His Grace, Bishop Geoffrey Okoroafor and later, at the St. Micheals Catholic Church, Ihiagwa where the coronation will take place.

He however hinted that, there will be side attractions as cultural groups like Obiwuruotu women dance group and other cultural troupes from Ihiagwa extraction will be on be ground to entertain the guests. He invites the public to come and share in the joy of the people.