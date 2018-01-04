By Uchenna Eneogwe

In what was termed a home coming celebration tagged “Home of Dignity”, a group under the sole aegies of Umuma-Isiaku town Union, Ideato South LGA, Imo State has launched a skill acquisition centre aimed at creating skills for unemployed Umuma-Isiaku youths.

The epoch making event which was organised and coordinated by the Lagos branch of the group took place on January 3rd, 2018 at St. Andrew’s School Field, Umuma-Isiaku.

In an address presented by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Zebulon Dike, Umuma-Isiaku town union, Lagos State branch was formed in the year 1974 after the death of Mr. Benjamin Aluka. He poured encomium on Donatus Nwoke, Godwin Ogburie and Emmanuel Eze, saying they have continuously supported and rallied points of advice to the Union.

Mr. Dike who deemed it necessary to build a place for the teaming unemployed Umuma-Isiaku youths said the skill acquisiom centre when erected will help get the unemployed youths hooked up.

He however appealed to illustrious sons and daughters of Umuma-Isiaku to donate generously to ensure the project is executed.

He maintained that the skill acquisition centre when put in place will alleviate youths and thus make them productive in the society.

“We must not shire away from this responsibility. Spread your good deeds on the surface of the sea that they may flow to other land so that someday while you are in foreign land, your good deeds will rise up and welcome you, he averred.

Speaking further, head publicity committee, Mr. Okey Obioha said the joy of any community is to see its youths succeed in their various endeavours. He however enjoined Umuma-Isiaku youths who are beneficiaries of the skill acquisition to put in their best in learning a desired skill which prepares them for the future.

The highlight of the event saw to the investiture of award to some well to do sons of the community. Amongst the awardees include, the Director General, Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Mr. Ralph Afoaku, Dr. Uchenna Emelonye, Chief (Dr.) Christopher Anyakie, others.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Afoaku who dedicated the award to the Imo State Governor, His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha commended the leadership of Umuma-Isiaku Town Union for finding him worthy bagging such an award. He however urged unemployed Umuma-Isiaku youths to key into the trend of learning a skill to better their lives.

Dignitaries who graced the event are, HRH, Eze G.A Ezeihekaibee, Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), APC chairman Ideato South Chief Hyginus Akudl Nwosu, Chief Emeka Osuorji, Arc. Hyginus Okwaraji, Chief Emmanuel Utah, Hon (Dr.) Rufus Omeire, others