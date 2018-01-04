As the race for Eze Imo Seat schedule for Monday next week continue to generate controversy in some quoters ,one of the contenders,a traditional ruler of Ihim autonomous community in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State ,HRH. Eze Dr. Oliver Ohanwe has rated himself as the best among the 3 aspirants jostling to become the Chairman of Ndi Eze known as Eze lmo ,noting that even though the incumbent Chairman, Eze Ohiri has done well, he will perform better if given the mandate to lead.

The respected monarch fondly called Obi Gburugburu of Ihim Community made these remarks at his palace last recently while briefing newsmen where he also seized the platform to appeal to delegates to vote for him on the basis that Okigwe zone has not produced a chairman of the council, assuring that after Okigwe zone’s tenure, it would provide ample opportunity for Orlu Zone to have the next Chairman of the council.

He said he had declared his intention to run for Eze Imo stool because he has the capacity,charisma and and all it takes to reposition the traditional institution. Eze Ohanwe disclosed that apart from being the first traditional ruler in the state to pick his nomination form that there is no aspirant in the race with credentials that are better than his . I am the only person who has the capacity to defeat the incumbent Eze IMO ,my brother and friend Eze Ohiri.

According to Eze Ohanwe one of the only contender from Okigwe zone, “If elected i will use my position as Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers to ensure that our remunerations are no longer deducted. I will also stop rampant chieftaincy titles that are bestowed on individuals. Only those with impeccable records will be given such titles. It is important that the respect of traditional rulers are also restored” he said.

The Monarch called on delegates in the election particularly those from Orlu zone who have the highest number of delegates to strongly back his aspiration as it provides ample opportunity for Orlu zone to elect the next council chairman after Okigwe zone.

He frowns at what he described as sit tight syndrome, stating that delegates to the election should resist any attempt by anyone to transmute himself to a “Robert Mugabe” of the council.

Eze Ohanweh was full of praises for the Executive Governor of Imo ,Gov. Rocha’s Okorocha on his development stride,even as he promised to sustain his legacies. He further commended some of the innovations of Governor Rochas Okorocha to the traditional institution, saying he will oppose the rampant conferment of chieftaincy titles by some traditional rulers on questionable individuals.

Eze Ohanweh went on memory lane saying right from the era of old Imo State, the chairmanship of the traditional rulers had unconsciously rotated recalling that the era of Late Eze Akanu Ibiam from Afikpo, to Eze Onu Egwuwuoke (Owerri zone) to Eze Ilomuanya from Orlu zone to Eze Ohiri in Owerri (Owerri Zone)

He maintained that by implication, it is now the turn of Okigwe zone where he comes from to take over the mantle of leadership, stressing that it is unfortunate that Eze Ohiri and Eze Chidume Okoro who are all from Owerri zone are vying for the same position, despite the fact that Eze Ohiri had stayed in office as Chairman of the Council for six years when the law stipulated five .