Owerri Zone Honours Ex TC Chairman, Ololo With Omenneji Title

By Justice Nwafor

Another deserving feather was on Tuesday, 2nd January 2018, meritoriously added to the cap of Chuks Ololo as the Owerri zonal council of traditional rulers conferred on him the chieftaincy title of Omenneji 1 of Owerri zone.

The chieftaincy title conferment which took place at the palace of Eze Chidume Okoro, at Amano Obohia in Ahiazu Mbaise L.G.A drew people from various walks of life, especially traditional rulers who came from both Okigwe and Orlu zones of the state to attend the event.

Speaking during the title conferment, Eze Okoro, who is also the Chairman of Owerri zonal council of traditional rulers, revealed that the decision to honour the erstwhile transition committee (TC) chairman of Owerri north local government area was unanimously taken by all the traditional rulers in Owerri zone, representing about 229 communities in the zone.

He said, Ololo, who is currently a member of the board of federal institute of industrial research, Oshodi, has tremendous respect for traditional rulers, that was why he was voted the most Eze-friendly TC chairman during his tenure.

According to him, the Oklahoma University alumnus is like a caretaker of Owerri zone who loves his people with unparalleled passion, emphasizing that “most of what he does are not because of his position but because of his love for his people”.

Addressing newsmen after the event, Mr Ololo expressed happiness that his people recognized his love for them and decided to honour him with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Omenneji 1 of Owerri zone.

In his words: “I feel very good that my people chose to honour me today by giving me this special recognition and honour that all of the Owerri zone people came together to say this is what they have recognized in me. I’m privileged to be among them”.

He, however, debunked insinuations that the honour might have been politically motivated, stating that he was on his own when a letter from Owerri zonal council of traditional rulers arrived, recognizing his wonderful works, both in the private and public sectors, and made him understand that he deserves the chieftaincy title.

Nevertheless, he expressed readiness to help and serve Owerri zone in any capacity he can, quipping that, “if being interpreted as political means helping my people, so shall it be.”

Also, speaking to newsmen after the event, Hon. Frank Azuatalam described Ololo as an “educated, polished, humble and friendly person who loves his people so much”. He went further to say that Ololo has the passion, capacity, vision and education to deliver his people, but regretted that “convincing him to run” is a herculean task.