The recent release of 2019 election calendar by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has heightened political activities in Imo State, as some Aspirants commence consultations, while others increased the spate of activities.

In a release made public by INEC, the 2019 Presidential election will hold on February 16, 2019, with that of the National Assembly simultaneously.

The Governorship elections will hold March 2, 2019, with that of House of Assembly same day, two weeks after that of Presidency and National Assembly.

In the release signed by Mrs Augusta Ogakwu onbehalf of the INEC Secretary, it was made known that last campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly would be on February 14,2019, while that of Governorship and House of Assembly will be February 28,2019.

Meanwhile, all the major political parties in Nigeria are not yet sure who will run for which position, except for the Ruling APC, which tacitly is fronting President Mohammadu Buhari to run for a second term.

In the Governorship, National and House of Assemblies, it is yet too early to predict who would fly which party’s flag.

In Imo State, indications are rife that three major political parties are bound to rumble for the major political pie; the Governorship Diadem.

Top political parties tipped to make big impact in the Imo Governorship race in 2019 include the ruling APC, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and regional All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Indications are that political activities will heat the head about March and April this year.