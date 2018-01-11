By Okey Alozie

There is serious trouble in Ngurunweke community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government of Imo State following the alleged attack on a young boy by his friend who hails from Enyiogugu community.

Investigation by Trumpeta revealed that a young boy from Ezuhu in Ngurunweke autonomous community was dangerously stabbed with bottle by his friend in the course of quarrelling over a handset during the early hours of Tuesday 9th Jan 2018 along Egberede road Eke Nguru.

Eye witness account revealed that the victim, Sky B as he is popularly known had a little misunderstanding with his friend at a nearby car wash along Eke Nguru road. The misunderstanding between “Sky B” and his friend Ikenna later escalated into a big fight. People around tried to separate the fight but the two boys refused to listen to any one.

At a stage Ikenna had to pick up a bottle at a close range and stabbed the only son, “Sky B”.

The fight continued until Sky B slumped collapsed with blood oozing out of his head. Ikenna noticing that Sky had collapsed, ran into an on-coming vehicle.

The first vehicle dodged him and he ran into the second one for him to be crushed but he only damaged the windshield of the vehicle. On trying to run into another vehicle, the driver of the damaged vehicle came down and got the true story and went to nearby police station to report the matter. Few minutes later, police men stormed the scene and arrested Ikenna while other villagers took to their heels to avoid arrest.

Uptil now, some of the villagers are on the run as markets, shops and business centers closed temporarily to avoid reprisal attack from the family of the only son who is now in very terrible condition.

All effort made to contact the traditional ruler of Ngurunweke autonomous community, HRH Eze James Mirioma to hear his comment proved abortive as at the time of filling this story. We observed that the two boys came from poor homes as their parents are crying over what happened.