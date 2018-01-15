Tension has gripped residents of Oguta LGA and neighboring communities in Ohaji/Egbema following the reported massacre of a farmer, late Adolphus Ndupu by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Trumpeta learnt that people of the area are not only apply caution but sleeping with eyes open over the presence of herdsmen in the neighborhood who were alleged to have killed the deceased farmer.

The worries of the residents, this newspaper learnt, are traceable to the sad developments in some parts of Benue, Taraba and Adamawa where clashes with the locals result to enormous casualties.

According to unconfirmed reports, the late farmer from Eziorsu in Oguta LGA was said to had warned the Herdsmen to stop destroying his farmlands with their cattle. Oblivious of an ambush allegedly laid by his attackers, Ndupu, popularly known as “Attraction” was attacked with matched and gun, chopping of his ankle before shooting him on the chest.