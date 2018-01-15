Apparently unsatisfied concerning the renaming of half of original Assumpta Avenue in Owerri, Imo State capital, by the Imo State government, the Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev Anthony JV Obinna has called for prayers and divine intervention.

It would be recalled that the Okorocha administration raised an uproar among residents of the state, especially Catholics when the part of the road from Control Post to Govt House, originally known as Assumpta Avenue was renamed Okporouzo Mohammed Buhari, ( Muhammed Buhari road).

The agitations against the new name from Catholics forced a change from Control Post, opposite Assumpta Cathedral, to Orlu Road the junction, leaving the remaining part, that spans from Warehouse/Orlu road to Govt House retaining the new name.

In a two-page release signed by the Archbishop, according to a newspaper owned by the Catholic Church, the Leader, Obinna called for prayers and divine intervention.

The Archbishop was quoted to have said “on the backdrop of Imo Government changing part of the Assumpta Avenue to Muhammadu Buhari Road, prayers and divine intervention are needed as the government of the day has continued to show recklessness in running of the state affairs”.