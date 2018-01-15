Owerri West APC Chairman in Trouble over Vote of No Confidence

This is not the best of times for the All Progressives Congress APC, Chairman in Owerri West LGA, Imo State, Mr Charles Obieze Amadi.

The LGA, Ward Officers and Leaders of the party in Owerri West LGA have petitioned the State Chairman of the party, Chief Hilary Eke, to sack Obieze Amadi over what they described as his high handedness and running the party as a personal property.

Following these alleged sins of Obieze Amadi, a vote of No Confidence was passed on him after Owerri West APC held its meeting last week.

“We the Executive members of APC, Owerri West LGA/Ward, having endured tremendous hardship under the misguided rule of Mr Charles Obieze Amadi the current LGA chairman, and tired of his unprogressive antics, hereby pass a vote of No Confidence on his continued Leadership of our party, All Progressive Congress APC” the Leaders agreed in unison in the vote of No Confidence made available to Trumpeta Newspaper.

The letter further alleged that the chairman disregarded the authentic list of Owerri West APC Executive, but rather constituted his own hand-picked individuals to run the party, which they said draws back the progress of the party in Owerri West LGA.

The Document asked Mr Charles Obieze Amadi to give account of all the funds that entered the party’s Coffers, including “the contract meant for party Executives and Leaders” which they alleged Obieze Amadi personally cornered to himself.

They alleged that the party Chairman lifted the names and signatures “of over 50 party members in an advertorial he sponsored against Lady Ugochi Nnanna Okoro” without the approval and knowledge of the signatries, which they described as fraudulent and have therefore threatened to sue for forgery before a court.

“In the light of the above, and since all efforts to make him see reason have failed: Moreso as he prefers to operate as a Sole Administrator, we have no option than to pass this vote of No Confidence of Mr Charles Obieze Amadi” the document stated.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach Mr Obieze Amadi by Trumpeta failed, but a source close to the embattled Chairman told this Newspaper that all the allegations leveled against the Chairman are baseless, as he remains the authentic LGA Chairman of Owerri West APC.