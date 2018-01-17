Okorocha set Task Force on Illegal Drugs Warns Miscreants, Touts to Stay Clear From Imo State

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has declared war against the bad boys and vowed to pull down any building that habours those that smoke Indian hemp and other related evil practices.

He made this declaration on Tuesday at International Conference Centre IICC Owerri when he held meeting with All Progressive Congress APC Stakeholders in the State. The Governor vowed to chase out all the illegal drug dealers and miscreants who have been terrorizing Imo people. “Our greatest problem now is goof smokers” Okorocha submitted.

Speaking further he advised youths who are following bad gangs to turn a new leaf before the hit rock.

The Governor during the meeting appointed Hon Barr Ijeoma Igboanusi as Chairman to head a six man special committee against illegal drug dealers in Imo State. The Governor commissioned them immediately and asked the LGA leaders to submit names of one person each that will assist them at local government levels to combat crime and flush out Indian hemp smokers.

The Governor used the opportunity to warn landlords to screen their tenants properly to avoid embarrassment from the taskforce, adding that no mercy will be given to any landlord who habours criminals in his House.

The Governor narrated that most of Imo youths now take drugs on daily bases and after which they engage in evil and criminal practices. According to him, the future of such youths are ruined for life as they keep doing bad things and terrorize villagers in their homes.

The newly appointed taskforce chairman, Barr Ijeoma Igboanusi who spoke onbehalf of the members accepted to do the job without fear or favour. She promised to flush out illegal drug dealers within short period of time, adding that Imolites should give her full support.