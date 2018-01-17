BREAKING! FINALLY- The Senate has passed the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 Amendment Bill 2017 into law. ……Card Reader technology to be fully implemented henceforth ……House of Reps aspirants to pay N1,000,000.00 ……State Assembly aspirants to pay 500,000,00

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2018 and filed under Frontpage. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

hammer

  1. There shall now be full biometric accreditation of voters with Smart Card Readers and/or other technological devices, as INEC may introduce for elections from time to time.
  2. Presiding Officers must now instantly transmit accreditation data and results from Polling Units to various collation centers. Presiding officer who contravene this shall be imprisoned for at least 5 years (no option of fine).
  3. All Presiding Officer must now first record accreditation data and polling results on INEC’s prescribed forms before transmitting them. The data/result recorded must be the same with what they transmitted.
  4. INEC now has unfettered powers to conduct elections by electronic voting.
  5. Besides manual registers, INEC is now mandated to keep Electronic registers of voters.
  6. INEC is now mandated to publish voters’ registers on its official website(s) for public scrutiny at least 30 days before a general election and any INEC staff who is responsible for this but fails to act as prescribed shall be liable on conviction to 6 months’ imprisonment.
  7. INEC is now mandated to keep a National Electronic Register of Election Results as a distinct database or repository of polling unit by polling unit results for all elections conducted by INEC.
  8. Collation of election result is now mainly electronic, as transmitted unit results will help to determine final results on real time basis.
  9. INEC is now mandated to record details of electoral materials – quantities, serial numbers used to conduct elections (for proper tracking).
  10. A political party whose candidate dies after commencement of an election and before the declaration of the result of that election now has a 14-day window to conduct a fresh primary election.

 

 

Comments are closed

Log in / Copyright © 2012-2017 Trumpetason Investment Concept LTD. Powered by: E.commerce Systems International