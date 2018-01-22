Ihiagwa Community Commissions Motor Park, Ultra Modern Police Station

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Ihiagwa Community, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, known før her developmental strides, has, once again, launched two giant projects – a Motor Park at the Ihiagwa Market Square and an ultra modern Police Station.

Addressing members of the community who came to witness the commissioning of the project, chairman, Ihiagwa Town Management Committee, Engr. Emeka Udokporo while thanking them, informed that, the people of Ihiagwa contributed to the structures, even as the grading of roads and waste disposal during the yuletide season, was as a result of the contributions of development minded Ihiagwa sons and daughters.

He further informed that, almost everything is ready for the take off of the station, even as borehole, official vehicles and other fittings in line with the standard of the Nigerian Police Force is what is remaining and efforts are geared towards putting them in place. Udokporo also enjoined the state government to assist in the ongoing project.

In his speech, businessman and member of the community, Obinna Unegbu who thanked the ingenuity of the ITMC in charting the course for Ihagwa, said, the hallmark of every developing community is security even as he hoped that, with time, the community will stand tall to compete with other communities in the state.

While commissioning the police station and Ihiagwa Motor park, the Transition Committee Chairman, Owerri West LGA, Hon. Osigwe Victor, who thanked members of the community for their high level of self efforts, said he was amazed to see how developed the area is, adding that, it would be beneficial to the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, which according to him, needs high level of security to be able to contain the influx of people in the community. He advised the vigilante to work in synergy with the police for efficient security output.

HRH Eze Odu, traditional ruler, Dindi Ihiagwa and the Traditional Prime Minister, Nze Jonas Ajoku, urged the State government to assist the community, while the Works committee of the community led by Sir, Sam Okoro assured that finishing touches to the work is almost done.

Present at the commissioning were, executives of the ITMC, HRH Eze Kingsley Odu, TPM, Nze Jonas Ajoku, Obinna Unegbu, President General, Basil Nwosu, team of vigilante, members of the communities.