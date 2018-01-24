Uwakwem Charges Health Workers on Diligence, Effective Service Delivery

By Uchenna Eneogwe

Commissioner for Health, Imo State, Dr Mrs Angela Uwakwem, has charged health workers working at government owned hospitals across Imo State to often work effectively to enhance quality delivery.

Mrs Uwakwem, who also reminded the health workers of the need to remain active in their duty to be able to render quality service to the people, urged them to shun absenteeism, advising on discipline, warning that any worker found wanting must be punished, informing that Disciplinary Committee shall be set up to look into the colapsing Arondizuogu Hospital to improve service delivery.

Uwakwem who had a meeting with head of hospitals including doctors and nurses working at government owned hospitals recently in owerri, harped on team work and creativity and sincerity to achieve more result, saying measures have been articulated to address challenges bedevilling improvement, affordability of the hospitals in Imo, observing that Umuguma Specialist Hospital, Owerri has been transformed and opened for service and business, appealing for patronage as its services are affordable, positing that government is on ground to prevent Lassa Fever in Imo, noting that in due course some of the General Hospitals built by rescue mission administration will be occupied for optimal service delivery to patients, saluting the health workers for being courageous at saving lives.