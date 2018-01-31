By Okey Alozie

In view of the widely held speculation that the Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has made known his intention to succeed his boss in office come 2019, the number two citizen of Imo has debunked the story that he has declared to run for 2019 Imo Guber which has gone viral on social Media.

Madumere in an exclusive chat with Trumpeta reporter on Monday cleared the air by explaining that the story of his guber declaration in Facebook surprised him. “I can’t declare on Facebook” Madumere submitted. It would be recalled that some online operators revealed that Madumere has declared interest after his Mbaitoli Local Government APC members endorsed him to run after a visit to him.

Trumpeta newspapers based on recent developments at the corridors of power in Owerri further revealed that Madumere and the Chief of Staff to Governor, Chief Uche Nwosu are on collision course. The newspaper had also reported about a frosty relationship between the Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government, SGI George Eche, over the latter’s visit to the governor with Owerri zone leaders during the festive period.

Madumere who said he is very grateful to God for his life, maintained that he will ever remain loyal to his boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

On his relationship with Eche and Nwosu, the Deputy Governor said that they are all working for the success of the administration headed by their Boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, saying that he has cordial relationship with all his colleagues in office.

Meanwhile, a large section of Imo populace believe that it is the turn of Owerri zone to produce a Governor in 2019. They suggestion is that Okorocha ought not to look far in search of his successor, with Prince Madumere, whom he has worked closely with for over 25 years now still loyal and available.