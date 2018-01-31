THE OTHER SIDE OF “AGBURU ANYI” POLITICS

Only listeners of an Igbo language drama program of the Imo State owned Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, will be familiar with the words “Chi buo anu ozo”

Chi buo anu ozo was one of the drama series of the Igbo section of IBC in the past, which attracted listeners’ attention. If the scene witnessed presently are anything to go by, the creators of the weekly drama program may have had the people of Imo state in mind before introducing it in the 80’s

In Imo, currently, it has been Chi buo anu ozo, literally meaning ( no day passes without a story to tell) The people of the state are indeed witnessing retinue of mind boggling stories, each day, courtesy of the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Moments i dropped my pen to finish the write up concerning the infamous group asking Okorocha to “Show us the man and go to sleep” the topic of the last edition which appeared Thursday last week, the new slogan in the state is ” Nde Agburu Anyi politics”

Okorocha was quoted to have told people at the Imo International Conference Centre, IICC, Owerri, where he gathered a section of APC faithful loyal to him, to preach a new sermon on the need to imbibe the politics of “Nde Agburu anyi”

Reports gathered have it that on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, the governor, apparently alerted by the growing interest among people of the state for the next general election, called for a meeting of APC members in the state. Part of the highlights was the new mantra of Nde Agburu Anyi politics. According to the progenitor, Okorocha, no matter how the system is manipulated, “Onye na abughi agburi anyi agaghi a win election” literally, the statements either means “anyone not part of our race won’t win” or “anyone not part of our race (in politics) will not win”

For Igbo Language learners, Agburu or Agwuru means “race” and the “anyi” implies “our race”

This assertion has continued to generate divergent views without divorcing elements of racism and segregation imbued in the statement .Suffice it to note that in the explanation of the “Agburu anyi” politics, the governor opined that only those of their “Agburu” (race) would get the support to be entrusted with political offices. Using figurative speeches and innuendos, it was absolutely clear that the principle of segregation has been entrenched through the dogma of Agburu Anyism. Considering the mundane practice of various brands of discriminatory practices especially the outlawed Osu caste system, in Igboland, the politics of “Agburu Anyi” has capacity to rewind another practice of apartheid in a democratic setup of the State.

Though, the dehumanizing Osu caste system is not the topic of this commentary because of its sensitive nature, but studies about its origin and practice have a root of discriminatory tendencies peculiar to the new found “Agburu anyi” politics.

The name “Agburu” and the propagation of “Agburu Anyi” terminologies in modern day politics, unarguably are racist inclinations unexpected in modern times. The implication of a group craving for “Agburu Anyi” in a political family of Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, is an indirect conversation of others not part of the “Agburu lineage” as “outcasts”

According to a United Nations definition “discrimination includes any conduct based on a distinction made on grounds of natural or social categories, which have no relation either to individual capacities or merits or to the concrete behavior of the individual persons”

Advocates of the “Agburu Anyi” brand of politics in Imo State should not be unmindful of the catalyst that gave rise to renowned racial and discriminatory practices in the world. The target for now may be to use the “Agburu Anyi” mantra for the next general election without a careful review of the consequences therein, especially its after effects in the society. I vividly remember during the Achike Udenwa era as governor of Imo state, there was a power tussle in Imo State PDP chapter between the camps of the governor and other political forces in the state. The ensuing supremacy war led to the creation of “Onongono” and “Abuja” factions within the political family. The two emergent groups were mere political creations devoid of attributes related to racial discrimination.

Though, human experiences are heterogeneous. But all humans are created equal as the Holy Bible, the book of Christians encapsulates it in Genesis 1:26-27 where it states that all human beings are equally created in the image and likeness of God. In the new Testament John 3:16 “God loved the world so much that he sent Jesus to lay down His life for us”, the “world” obviously includes all ethnic groups.

The creation of Agburu Anyi in the politics of Imo, has capacity to promote social ostracism which may not only exceed the tenure of the incumbent and founder, but also permeate the rank and file of the party for a deep rooted hatred and division. Invariably, if a member of “Agburu Anyi” political family wins APC ticket for any elective contest, party members ostracized for not being part of the “Agburu” may engage in anti party activities against the candidate of the party.

Already, the Agburu Anyi mantra is gaining prominence with some loyalists branding other party members not disposed to their belief or lining as political “outcasts”

One will not be surprised that before the 2019 election draws closer, there will be politicians categorized as Jews or Gentiles in Imo. Using Bible versions to conclude, the “Agburu Anyi” crusaders, who I guess are mainly Christians and worship every Sunday at the magnificent Govt House, Chapel, Owerri, should reflect on the words of God before advocating the “Agburu Anyi” mantra. The cleric incharge of the church service can preach with Deuteronomy 10:17, Acts 10:34, Romans 2 :11, Ephesians 6:9 which teach us that God does not show partiality or favouritism.

I will not end my involvement in biblical quotations without the famous story of how the Old Testament divided humanity into two groups: Jews and Gentiles, before Jesus Christ came to abolish the system. The Bible story has it that God’s intent was for the Jews to be a Kingdom of Priests, Ministering to the Gentile nations.

Instead, the Jews became proud of their status and despised the Gentiles. But Jesus Christ put an end to this, by destroying the dividing wall of hostility (Ephenains 2:14).All forms of racism, prejudice, and discrimination are affronts to the work of Christ on the cross.