Okigwe North Rep Isiala Mbano Leaders Endorse Uwakwem

The leaders of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State comprising Traditional Rulers, Political chieftains, community leaders, clergies, women and youth leaders have thrown their full support to the political ambition of Hon. Dr. Mrs. Angela Uwakwem, Commissioner for Health in the state.

The leaders who made this known during their visit to Governor Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha at Government House, Owerri on Tuesday appreciated the governor for the appointment of Uwakwem as the Health Commissioner which they described as a round peg in a round hole.

HRH Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, Chairman Ugiri Council of Traditional Rulers who spoke on behalf of the Isiala Mbano leaders expressed their explicit confidence on Uwakwem’s leadership style and dexterity and appealed unanimously to Okorocha to adopt cum endorsed her for Okigwe Federal House of Representatives seat come 2019 general elections.

The people who also appealed to the governor not to endorse anybody who does not enjoy the goodwill of the people for any elective position in the area stressed that such may joepadize the victory chances of APC and the desired continuity cum consolidation of his good governance and dreams for Isiala Mbano LGA, Okigwe North and the state in general.

The leaders including HRH Eze Oliver Ohanweh, Clan Chief Tonyblack Nduka, HRH Eze Matthew Onweni, Okigwe Zonal Chairman, Imo State Council of Ndi Eze, Hon. Mrs. Prisca Durueke, Okigwe Zone APC Woman Leader among others reaffirmed their unalloyed loyalty and support to Rescue Mission government in the state and assured to continually give their maximum support and cooperation to Uwakwem in great anticipation that the governor will see reasons with them and endorse her to represent them at the federal level come 2019.

They equally thanked the governor for the recent reappointment of Clan Chief Nduka, who led the delegates on the visit, into the Rescue Mission team describing him as a man who has always demonstrated genuine intention and efforts for the development of Isiala Mbano, Okigwe Zone and State in general.

Earlier in her remark, Uwakwem thanked Okorocha for all the love he has shown to her even when she was the Managing Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri and for finding her worthy for an appointment into his Rescue Mission Agenda for the state.

She reiterated her resolve to deliver on her expected assignments in the overall wellbeing of the state adding that she will also make herself available for services in the directive and wish of the governor.

In his response, Governor Okorocha expressed immense joy with the visit and promised to always consider the wish and desire of the people stressing that while it is God that gives power, the mandate of the people is always paramount.

He congratulated Uwakwem for enjoying the overwhelmed goodwill and support of her people while describing her as woman with a immense virtues, excellence and courage in whom he is well pleased.

Okorocha finally used the opportunity to admonished the Isiala Mbano people to be mindful of the kind of politicians they associate with or support stressing that the people should do away with politics of sentiments and clannishness and give priority to credible, visionary and committed individuals who according to him have capacity for effective delivery.

Other leaders present at the visit include Hon. Joy Mbawuike, Commissioner for Market and Informal Sector, Dr. Benneth Uwakwem, HRH Eze Martins Uchegbu, Chief Barr. Lawson Chukwu, Hon. Chinedu Ogor, Barr. Collins Igwe, Mrs. Juliana Echefu, HRH Eze Godsaveus Akwagbulam, Comr. Chidi Nwofor, Hon. Mrs. Julie Nwigwe among many others.