Women Groups Reject Nwebonyi’s Disrespect Toward Ezekwesili, Demand For Apology

A coalition of over 350 women groups has condemned the behaviour of Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi during a Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges hearing on March 25, 2025.

They called for a formal apology from both Senator Nwebonyi and the Senate Committee for the disrespect shown to Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a renowned leader and advocate for women’s rights.

The coalition expressed outrage over what they called “disgraceful conduct” by the senator, who they claim used highly insulting and vulgar language towards Dr. Ezekwesili during the hearing.

According to the statement, instead of engaging in serious discussions on critical issues of justice and governance, Senator Nwebonyi dismissed the petitioners, mocking their efforts as “unserious” and “a waste of time.”

The coalition emphasized that Senator Nwebonyi’s behaviour was not just a difference of opinion but a calculated attempt to silence and discredit women advocating for justice.

“This conduct is completely unacceptable and must not go unaddressed,” the statement read.

“Senator Nwebonyi’s actions reflect an alarming disregard for the values of fairness, dignity, and respect, especially towards women in political and public discourse,” it added.

The statement noted that Dr. Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education and current Chairperson of Women Political Leaders (WPL), has long been a champion for the rights of women to be heard and respected in all spaces, particularly in politics.

The coalition made it clear that the attack on her was an attack on all women who have been marginalized in the political arena.

The groups also criticized the failure of Senate Committee members to intervene and hold Senator Nwebonyi accountable during the proceedings.

They accused the committee of condoning his behaviour and perpetuating a culture that undermines the voices of women in politics.

In their statement, the women groups demanded that Senator Nwebonyi issue an immediate and unequivocal apology to Dr. Ezekwesili and the women of Nigeria, whose voices continue to be systematically ignored and belittled in political spaces.

The coalition further called on the Senate Committee to take responsibility for its failure to call the senator to order and urged the Senate to take swift action in holding him accountable.

“We will not allow this assault on our dignity to stand. We stand united in our fight for justice, equality, and accountability. This injustice shall not be sustained.”