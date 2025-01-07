Sisters/Brothers True Love Group Fetes Community With Christmas Gifts

The good people of Umuofuga in Umuhu Autonomous Community, Okwuato, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, were all smiles on Monday, December 30, 2024, as a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), known as Sisters/Brothers True Love Group distributed various food items and article of clothing and also rendered medical support to them for their Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Held at the strategically located Umuofuga Town Hall, the event was effectively supervised by the Sisters/Brothers True Love Group members who were elegantly dressed in their sparkling black and red uniforms.

In his opening remark, an Umuofuga community representative, Mr Eugene Njoku, thanked the chief executive officer and founder of the group, Ambasador (Professor) Jecinta Kelechi Hemjirika, for her vision and good intentions in remembering the poor in the area by fulfilling her promise of distribution of palliative for the 2024 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

During her address, the Sisters/Brothers True Love Group national president, who doubles as the vision career and global CEO, Ambassador (Prof) Hemjirika, stated that the group was an international body going about assisting the poor in the remote communities particularly in this period of economic depression and providing succour to their socioeconomic challenges.

According to her, “We thank the Almighty God who made it possible for us to arrive here successfully. We equally appreciate you, my people, for honouring our invitation. You know, I am a grand child of this community because my grandmother hailed from here, Umuofuga, and I grew up here”.

After the distribution of the items, the people, filled with joy, happiness and excitement, actively participated in the praise and worship session which was followed by a short prayer period.

What was quite remarkable was the orderly manner that the palliative distribution was conducted. The beneficiaries comported themselves in a disciplined and excellent manner that attracted the admiration of Hemjirika who lauded their maturity and patience.

After the distribution of the food and clothes gifts, there was a medical outreach through which the sick and the aged in the area received free medical attention where primary healthcare delivery was administered. Those who had issues like high blood pressure, malaria attack, pains, headaches, runny stomachs, cough, etc were taken care of while those diagnosed with secondary health challenges were advised go to hospital to see a medical doctor for effective treatment.

Elated Chief Faustinus Njoku, an indigene of Umuofuga, lauded Hemjirika for her kindness and good heart in providing the Christmas gifts.

It will be recalled that the NGO/Ministry’s headquarters is in Texas, USA, with branches in many countries and continents. The Sisters /Brothers True Love Group’s motto is “We lead, inspire and mentor men and women”. Its mission statement is, “To lead, inspire, and mentor men and women to open up by embracing their individual power, purpose and value in totality by taking responsibility for their lives and relationships in environment. The S/BTLG will work as a team to empower women to live the lives they love, igniting their purpose and passion to make a positive contribution to the world that we live in. We believe this will end feat in women and men’s world”.

Its vision statement is to “To identify with other unique hearts that will have the belief and comment to enhance other people’s lives by respecting, valuing diversity, committed to equality, empowering and supporting the less privileged citizens of our nation especially the motherless children, the elderly, the sick and poor in general. We are committed to culture of teamwork, ideology, and collaboration in love, unity and peace”.

Taken together, the above was exactly what the Sisters /Brothers True Love Group exhibited at Umuofuga community on December 30, 2024 and the people went home joyfully and cheerfully.