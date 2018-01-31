Why Okorocha Appointed Political Aides

Despite speculations making the rounds with reports filtering in that the next Governor will triumph using the power of incumbency, the Executive Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is perceived to be fighting a territorial battle, as many of his newly appointed aides, are taking over the political stage in various local governments.

With few months to go, the Executive Governor is leading nothing to chance in his quest for a suitable successor, whose policies must tally with the blueprint of the rescue mission agenda.

It could be recalled that appointees serving under the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha and officials of the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, at the state level picked up double appointments which was announced recently by President Muhammadu Buhari. The situation however took another turn when party faithful and stalwarts of Imo APC ran into other parties for refuge following series of quite notices issued by opposition parties.

Information has it that the reasons behind the appointment of political Aides by the Governor is as a result of the recent decrease in the number of foot soldiers, unsuspected members of the political class saddled with the responsibility of installing the right successor whose policies are expected to tally with that of the current administration.

Furthermore, the reasons behind the recent appointments of political Aides by his Excellency. There were feelers that “the Governor and the league of politicians under the All Progressive Congress have resolved to spread out and empower more people with emphasis on political affiliations to the detriment of other political parties and opposition within APC, facts which have created room for more speculations”

This move according to information is expected to spread the power of the executive Governor and his team to areas without people with the aim of converting them through proper evangelism.

A reliable source revealed that Okorocha through his recent appointment is fighting hard to replace outgoing ones so as to maintain the number of people willing to fight for the noble cause as enshrined by the Imo rescue mission government and in turn ensure the return of the ruling party.

Imolites are worried that while reasons behind the appointment of political Aides was as a result of the unanimous vote of the rescue missionaries, those opposed to the large number of Aides hinted newsmen that opposition parties are grooming warlords in every local government area.

Appointment of Political Aides by His Excellency Rochas Okorocha

1.Ego Ibe (Mrs)

SA Sinior citizens and pension Affairs

2, Bright Uzoma

EA Special citizens

Adaora Ijezie

SSA to the Governor on sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

4.Jidechukwu Chukwuemeka Iwuanyawu Special Assistant NEPAD

5.Hon, Dr Henry okafor

SSA New Cities Development

6.Ekwe Scott Chinonye-EA ICT

7.Dr(Mrs) Beatrice Ngozi Amadi

EA Imo Library board.

8.Lady Chioma Tycoon Onwumere

SA General Duties Government house.

9.Mrs Eucharia Ogu

Principal Officer, Umueke Rehabilitation center.

10.Hon Vitalis Anyaegbu(Ikemba)

SSA projects Owerri zone

11.Hon Clifford ojiako

SSA Project Orlu zone

12,Dr Emmanuel Ajuogu

SSA Project okigwe zone

13.Rev Dr Simeon Nwulu

SA NGO matters

Paschal Obi. C

Principal Secretary to the Governor

Reconstitution of Commissions by His Excellency Rochas Okorocha

1, Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC)

Hon Ethel Ibebuchi -Chiarman

2, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

Barr Mrs Juliet Okafor- Chairman.

3,Local Government Service Commission

i, Hon Mike Ndubaku -Chiarman

ii, Ngozi Aririguzo -Member Rep Owerri Zone

iii, Hon Mrs Nkeiru Oluchi – Member Rep Okigwe zone

iv, Ichie Norbert Okoro – Member Rep Orlu zone

ISOPADEC

i, Engr Bernard Iroegbu- Chairman

ii, Comrade Andrew Nwoke Otubo-Managing Director

iii, Obidike Chike .N. -Member Rep Orlu zone

iv, Chief Tony Black Nduka- Member Rep Okigwe zone

Okorafor Chidinma-Member Rep Owerri zone

vi, Barr Henry Oputa -Member

vii, John Uba -Member

viii, Chief Vitalis opara -Member

xi, Mrs Uloma Mathew – Member

5.Primary Health Care Development Agency

i, Mrs Blessing Nwachukwu – Member Rep Okigwe zone.

Obi Paschal C.

Principal Secretary to Imo State Governor