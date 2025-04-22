Diamond Brothers Int’l Mourns With Her Member, Hon Emeka Anyiam (Midfielder) 

..As He Lays Mother, Ezinne Catherine Anyiam To Rest Today

Members of the Diamond Brothers International are currently in grief over the death of the mother of one of their own, Hon. Emeka Anyiam, fondly called (Midfielder).

Details made available to this newspaper say, the bereaved Member, Hon. Emeka Anyiam will today, April 22, 2025, bid his beloved mother, Late Ezinne Catherine Anyiam farewell in their hometown, Umuarokpu in Ebenese Ihioma, of Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State.

Mama Catherine departed the World at the age of 88 years.

In preparation for this solemn moment, notable personalities of the esteem Club are said to be on ground to join their Brother in laying his mother to rest.

Leading the movement to Ihioma Orlu is the Executive Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Theo Mmeremukwu, the PRO Ifeanyi Udenyi, Fs Melvin Onyedu, Duke Chief Chijioke Nwaneri, Hon Abba Amarachukwu (V mayor Emeritus), Grand Patron Okenze Francis Iyke Igbo PhD.

Also available to show solidarity to their member includes Chancellors Douglas Alozie and Chidi Anyanwu, National Lord Cardinal Chidi Ewurum, Kachi Adiba, Uche A Uche, Godspower Agulanna, Anthony Ikeh, Chief Chimezie Njoku, Ikedi Ubochi, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Patron Chinasa Osuala, Chinedu Acholonu, Emma Agim, Akukwesiri, Frank Ezeji, Hon Frank Diala, Bruno Oparaocha, Nze Ugo Achonye, Attorney Ugochukwu Anyiam, Hon Frank Nweke, Bobo Ukiwe, Charles Nzeribe and other prominent and visible members of Diamond family both in Diaspora and Nigeria.

Furthermore, other Club members in the Diaspora had sent in their commiseration messages, assuring the grieving colleague (Midfielder) of their support and unabated solidarity in this trying moment of his life over his mom’s demise.

The Diamond Brothers USA branch ably coordinated by Hon Chuks UDOYE Ichie Agubata and those in UK, All founders and all Elders of the Club and entire Diamond Brothers family reassured Hon. Emeka Anyiam that he will never walk alone hence as he inters his mother to the mother earth.

It was reiterated that the leadership of Executive Mayor Uchenna Anozie and his excos are leaving no stone unturned towards showing their might in the funeral which concerns one of their brothers.