Onuimo Lawmaker, James Esile Describes Governor Hope Uzodimma As Another Saviour 

Committed On Selfless Service, Total Development Of Imo State

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been described as another saviour poised for the selfless service to humanity and development of Imo State.

This exortation was made by the Lawmaker representing Onuimo State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uba James Esile.

Addressing his constituents in his Country home in Umuogbuanu Umucheke Okwe, Onuimo LGA during the Easter Celebration, Hon. Esile ascribed Uzodimma as the best Governor in the modern history of the State.

He added that while the name, Late Dee Sam Onunaka Mbakwe of blessed memory reverberates for his good legacies while he held sway as Imo State Governor, so will Uzodimma’s name will be forever remembered anytime he leaves office as the man that kept faith with Ndi Imo, wholeheartedly.

He said this bearing in mind the life transforming policies, programs and projects of the incumbent 3R administration of Senator Dr. Hope Uzodimma has put in place.

Esile flashed back that before 2020 of Uzodimma’s assumption of office, almost all the sectors of Imo State governance was in comatose, but Uzodimma’s magic wand revived all, ranging on human capital, structural and infrastructual developments.

He did not forget to mention specially the rehabilitation and construction of Imo State Roads that were death traps to both motorists and its road users.

Hon Esile further cited the major connecting roads of Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia and Owerri-Okigwe. The ongoing rehabilitation of the Imo Concorde hotel which will further boost the tourism and economic potential of the State stands the governor out as the best. What about the ongoing Assumpta flyover? That one will be a landmark project that will stand a test of time after its completion.

The numerous inland Roads and the rural roads constructions which are verifiable across the 27 LGAs of the State adds to the reason why he nicknamed Governor Hope Uzodimma as another saviour to Ndi Imo.

“Unlike what we had before, today, every sector in Imo State is functioning appropriately, the Civil Service system is rejigged for better with adequate welfare of the workers, the payment of pensions and gratuities which were stalled by previous administrations are now things of the past.

“I cannot forget also the empowerment program of Imo State Youths in the Skill-Up-Imo program with start-up kits handed over to the beneficiaries. Women and men were also part of the beneficiaries.

“The Governor, our own Onwa Oyoko, the Imo State Saviour through his pragmatic efforts ensured that normalcy that returned to the State, combatted the insecurity scourge. He did this as a re-assurance of the protection of lives and property of the citizens of Imo State. He is simply the best to happen to Ndi Imo”, Esile says.

Commenting further, Hon James Esile averred, “While we rejoice and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ which is the mark of Easter, we as a people should be grateful enough that God gave us a Governor that is selfless and committed in the development of our State”.

The vibrant Lawmaker therefore charged his Onuimo Constituents to remain peaceful, grateful and supportive at all times to the transformative agendas of the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, who has done nothing less than show them unfettered love and support to thrive in their daily endeavors through his good works.