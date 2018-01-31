Ahead Next Election: Mbaise Clan Goes For Consensus Candidate

Apparently not wanting to lose again in the battle for who merits Government House, in 2019, the political captains in Mbaise land are reported warning up for a process to ensure a consensus candidate emerges to earn the support of Mbaise people in the next general election.

Mbaise is one of the single political block that make up Imo State, with three LGAs namely; Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte, the quest of the area producing a governor of the state dates back to each election year.

In 2015, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP came behind the incumbent at the end of the contest.

As preparations for 2019 election approaches, various aspirants from Mbaise clan have started showing interest for the position prompting leaders to tinker with the idea of producing a concensus candidate.

Trumpeta reliably gathered that based on a number of aspirants springing up each day in various political platforms and the consequences of fielding many candidates for the contest, there is a consideration for a concensus candidate.

Apart from Ihedioha, Senator Bright Nwanne and Okey Eze of APGA, who took part in 2015, new names have appeared on the list of governorship aspirants. The new persons include the owner of ABC Transport, Mr Frank Nneji and a financial guru, Stanley Amuchie.

Information available to the newspaper has it that some religious, traditional rulers and other Leaders of Thought from the area considering the concensus candidate arrangement.

The idea it was learnt, first came up in the Diaspora where sons and daughters of the area met to fine tune programs on grabbing the governorship seat of the state.

The move for a concensus candidate was said to have been heightened when new aspirants with credible personality and profile joined the fray for the governorship.

One of those behind the move for a concensus candidate for Mbaise, a resident of the United States of America, who does not want his name in print said that his group are plotting to cause an agreement in Mbaise land for the people to choose one candidate as the major flag bearer.

According to the source “we were not initially worried about the number of candidates willing to run for the position when it was only Ihedioha and Eze. As people of reputable characters, we were comfortable with their ambitions because they are good choices any day. But when the number increased with new aspirants with equal pedigree and acceptable background, the desire for a concensus candidate commenced”.

Though, the source did not reveal modalities for the selection or who will emerge, but it went further to state that consultations are ongoing in various strata to convince the political class to agree for a concensus candidate.

While Ihedioha from Aboh Mbaise is of the PDP, Ezeh, Nwanne are of the APGA while Amuchie is touted to be warming up to run in APC.