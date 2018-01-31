Onuoha Blows Hot: Declares Interest For Aboh State Constituency State

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Following the release of election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a party faithful and aspirant, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Vitalis Chibuzo Onuoha, recently, declared interest to run for the Aboh Mbaise State Constituency seat.

This declaration was made during the recently held stakeholders meeting of the APC leaders of the area which held at Barr. Iheukwumere Alaribe’s residence, to chart way forward in preparation for the forth coming election and present aspirants to the party leaders.

Speaking with the IMHA hopeful, Hon. Onuoha insisted that, representation must be absolute, real and authenticated, adding that, he’s presence in the hallowed chambers would curb the docility currently experienced in the constituency, fix the system and set the blue print for sustainable development in the area.

In his words, “I am going to change the status quo, fix the system and tell the world that Aboh Mbaise is not meant for docilities and whims, but for the strong, very capable and brave. APC is the only party that gives young generation like me the opportunity to express ourselves, the only party that is grassrooted and not a big man party.”

The Uvuru born business mogul, enthused that being a representation of the young youth of Aboh Mbaise, he promised to bring his wealth of experience, contacts and connection to bear in ensuring prosperity in the area, vowing to place Mbaise on the global road map.

Hon. Onuoha stated that, APC is the only political party platform that has given the younger generation the opportunity to express themselves and a platform that prides itself as a grassroot party meant for the people, insisting that, it is the only vibrant party in the state.

Youths of the area who spoke to Trumpeta expressed optimism in the ability of the aspirant to deliver, emphasizing that as a youth; the philanthropist understands the needs of youths in the area and will give them the good representation they have always craved for.