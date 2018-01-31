DISUNITY IN OKOROCHA’S FAMILY OVER SUCCESSOR *Wife Linked to In-law Uche Nwosu or Jude Ejiogu * Younger Sister, Siblings Disposed To Ololo * SGI, George Eche Catches Fancy of Elder Sister





An interesting scenario is playing out in the family of the first citizen of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the Okorochas are said to be sharply divided over who should carry on for the Dynasty and succeed the out-going governor in 2019.

The delay of Governor Rochas Okorocha to name a preferred candidate for the position of governor of Imo State is said not to be not unconnected with internal wrangling ravaging the family now. The interest of the members of the family as to who should be backed to become the successor has polarised the Okorochas.

Trumpeta learnt that in spite of the popular belief that the governor is projecting his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu who coincidentally is his first son in- law as successor, there are other undercurrent factors working against the public pronouncement and belief.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that other members of the family are also working on other options to ensure that their preferred choices are picked should Nwosu fail to scale through the hurdle. Dependable sources disclosed that the candidacy of the Chief of Staff, is backed by the wife of the governor, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha who is being accused of nursing the desire of having her daughter also take over from her as the First Lady of Imo State. It was also noted that from the workings in Government House, Owerri and events in APC at the State level, Nwosu enjoys the support of Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha.

Another person believed to be winning the sympathy of Madam is Chief Jude Ejiogu. The cordial relationship between the former Secretary to the State Government and wife of the governor even after the former had left government is causing the suspicion that the Emekuku born politician is also in the political radius of Mrs Okorocha who is the architect of a powerful women movement- the Nneoma Group.

The political resurrection of Chief Chucks Ololo, another in law to Okorocha married to his younger sister is said to be the handiwork of the governor’s siblings wanting to use this as Plan B. Ololo is married to Ogechi Ololo. Ogechi functions as the Deputy Chief of Staff on Domestic Matters until recently, her portfolio added more feathers with the Commissioner for Enjoyment and Couple Fulfillment responsibilities. Ololo is from Owerri North LGA and in 2015 was felicitated to run for Owerri Federal Constituency ticket under APC after functioning as the TC Chairman of Owerri North LGA.

Ololo’s wife is alleged to be using her closeness to the Elder brother, governor to pull strings in favour of the husband who is from Owerri zone extraction that is clamouring to be given opportunity to produce the next governor of the State. Unconfirmed reports also indicate that the recent Media “noise” from Ololo is linked to the new backing he is receiving from the Okorocha siblings. This newspaper was also informed that apart from Ogechi, the other Okorochas are looking the way of Ololo because of Owerri Zone’s clamour which will likely work against Nwosu who is from Orlu zone, same zone with the governor that is completing two tenures. The support of the Okorochas to Ololo is also said to be hinged on an alleged belief that their interest will be better protected than in the former who is now more politically exposed and independent- minded to take charge of governance.

Only recently, there was suspicion that the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Sir George Eche is jettisoning his House of Reps ambition to line up for Okorocha’s blessing to run for governor in 2019. Eche’s body language and recent political manoeuvres at the home front Ngor Okpala LGA, led to the involvement of the elder sister to the governor, Geraldine Mbanali, said to be an influential figure and political playmaker in Okorocha’s Kitchen cabinet.

It is no longer secret that the governor’s elder sister enjoys the confidence of Eche and has become her trusted ally among the aides working under the governor.

Trumpeta was further informed that the multiple interests in different candidates for the governorship race has ignited mutual distrust and crisis of confidence in the Okorocha family ahead 2019 election. Latest information has it that at the time of this report, it would be difficult for the family to come out in one voice to anoint a candidate for a successor. However, in all these permutations and plots within the Okorocha family, the incumbent Governor holds the ace and whomever he chooses automatically garners support from the entire Rescue Mission political machinery as the anointed chosen one.