Visible, Tangible Rescue Operation :  Chijioke Kaduru, APC Chieftain Empowers 185 Persons In Ngor Okpala LGA 

In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 3-R mantra administration of Imo state governor, Senator Dr Hope Uzodimma, a public health practitioner and Stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Nkwa Chi Kwere Development Foundation, a non governmental organization, on Easter Sunday, successfully carried out mega economic empowerment of over 185 less-privileged persons randomly selected from across communities and political wards in Ngor Okpala local government area in Owerri senatorial district of Imo state.

The strategic empowerment intervention by Nkwa Chi Kwere Development Foundation targeted basically at low-income households and less-privileged persons in the area, attracted critical stakeholders, traditional rulers, groups and individuals from across political, religious and social backgrounds who were in attendance either as special guests or beneficiaries.

The non governmental organization’s initial empowerment programme held at Ngor Okpala local government sports mini stadium on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, feautured the presentation and handover of the following items to beneficiaries : six Keke buses for public transportation, 24 high-capacity brand new motor cycles, barbing kits and 3.5 kVA power generators, sewing machines. commercial grinding machines, laptops, standing fans, barbing chairs, photocopiers, laptop tables as well as financial support to over 100 small scale business owners to the tune of N200, 000 ( One hundred thousand Naira) each, while benefitting indigent widows got N100, 000 (One Hundred thousand Naira) each

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Chief Convener of Nkwa Chi Kwere Development Foundation and indigene of Obiangwu autonomous community of Ngor Okpala, Dr Chijioke Kaduru who expressed immense happiness over the huge number of people that attended the historic event, urged Ngor Okpala youths to be courageous in fighting the problems of under development and economic backwardness by supporting one another in their clamour for leadership positions at all levels of governance and service to the society.

Insisting that youths must wake up and take leadership in their own hands, Dr Chijioke Kaduru. a vibrant young man and public health practitioner who is also, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, disclosed that the mega strategic empowerment programme organised and sponsored by the Nkwa Chi Kwere Development Foundation, leveraging on targeted philanthropy, was aimed at demonstrating that Ngor Okpala youths are capable of upholding leadership at the community, local government, state and national levels.

He further, stressed that the empowerment programme was designed to support the efforts of government as well as encourage less-privileged male and female youths across Ngor Okpala in their daily economic ventures and thus, alleviate hardship, frustration and involvement in criminal activities.

Thanking all friends, associates and persons of goodwill as well as traditional rulers and community leaders who in one way or the other, supported the empowerment programme, Dr Chijioke Kaduru assured that the scheme would be extended to neighbouring local government areas.

In his speech at the occasion, the secretary to Ngor Okpala local government, Nze Emeka Okereafor who stood in for the local government executive chairman, Hon Mrs Chika Ibekwe, commended the Chief Convener of Nkwa Chi Kwere Development Foundation, Dr Chijioke Kaduru for his vision and acts of charity.

The local government secretary observed that by the empowerment programme, the non governmental organization has put smiles on the faces of benefitting families and individuals in Ngor Okpala.

On his part, the chairman of Ngor Okpala Council of traditional rulers and community policing, His Royal Highness, Eze Fred Nwachukwu who led other traditional rulers to the occasion, gave Kudos to the donor and Chief Convener of Nkwa Chi Kwere Development Foundation, Chijioke Kaduru, while urging other well-to-do sons and daughters of Ngor Okpala to emulate the gesture.

Eze Fred Nwachukwu who is also, Owerri Zonal Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Community Policing called down the gods in prayer to bless the donor and prosper the beneficiaries in their various businesses.

Many dignitaries, including a former Imo state attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Soronnadi Njoku, parents of the donor, Chief Ben and Lolo Nora Kaduru, the traditional ruler of Obiangwu community, Eze Sam Ordu attended the event on that Easter Sunday.

Appreciating the gesture, one of the beneficiaries who smiled home with a keke bus, Anyanwu Maximus of Logara/Umuahiagu ward thanked Dr Chijioke Kaduru and promised to be kind to people that might come his way in the course of his transportation business.