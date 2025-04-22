Jubilation Galore As Wife Of Imo State House Of Assembly Chief Whip,  Amb. Uzoamaka Nwaneri Empowers Oru East Women

Women of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, are currently in a celebration mood, all thanks to Amb. Mrs. Siewe Uzoamaka Nwaneri.

Last week Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Council headquarters, Omuma, Mrs. Nwaneri rolled out empowerment largesse for the women, irrespective of political and religious inclinations.

This newspaper observed that no fewer than fifty Small Scale Traders were empowered with start-up kits like the Point of Sales machine (PoS), and other necessary gadgets.

This attracted participants across the ten electoral Wards in Oru East LGA.

In exemplifying her unique milk of kindness, this time geared towards the promotion of humanity, she considered it expedient in enrolling the women in different entrepreneurial empowerment programs.

The donor, Amb. Uzoamaka Nwaneri, who was duly represented by the woman Leader of Oru-East LGA, Mrs. Cecilia Adaku emphasized the importance of empowering women as catalysts for community growth and social advancement.

She noted that the empowerment may not have been ripe rather than now the societal trend shifts to skills and entrepreneurship, noting that the goal was to ensure that Oru East women enjoy the self reliance stage of their lives.

In addition, she maintained that whatever benefits the people and their happiness is of paramount importance.

The House of Assembly Lawmaker for Oru East State Constituency who doubles as the Chief Whip of the IMHA 10th House, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri through his Media representative at the event opined that empowering women transcends to strengthening families, communities, and the entire nation.

He was pleased with the wife’s life transforming gesture while also commending the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for creating an enabling environment in the State through his numerous impactful policies and programmes.

The beneficiaries were not just grateful to Amb. Siewe Uzoamaka Nwaneri, but to her husband also, as they remarked that for a couple to do such, there must have been an in-depth support from both parties.

The women described Mrs. Nwaneri as (Osodi-eme), a woman with a heart of gold and fear of God.

In a special note, the First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma was also eulogized for her unwavering support, stating that the initiative would significantly help them build better lives for themselves and their families.

They also thanked the organizers “Mamamoni” for their services throughout the training period.